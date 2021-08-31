The Covid-19 pandemic has seen us living with restrictions that we never thought were possible but our lives have changed for the foreseeable, especially in the workplace. However, in the UK, the vaccine rollout has changed the course of the pandemic and so, most of the restrictions that were in place have been removed. This has opened the door to businesses asking staff to return to the office. Some people are still reluctant to return while others who have been vaccinated are happy to live as normal as possible.

In the workplace, there are many who are still uncomfortable which means that they still prefer to follow social distancing. Therefore, this makes it especially important for people to be able to show just how comfortable they are in the workplace. There are those who want to keep their distance, there are those who are happy to chat but still want to keep their distance and there are those who are happy to carry on in a way that is similar to a time before the pandemic took hold. So, how can employers ensure that staff feel comfortable upon their return and how can they ensure everyone respects the decisions of others? Lanyards, that’s how.

Lanyards have been a great solution in the past for separating groups and during the pandemic they could have an even bigger role to play. In fact, they have a role to play for staff, delegates and visitors too. Through the use of different colours, such as traffic light colours, they can help people to differentiate between those who want to avoid contact or those who are happy to have contact.

Essentially, they make it possible for people to make a choice that is dependent on how comfortable they feel with the situation without the need to make a big deal about it. With the traffic light colours, they are easy to identify and help to avoid any awkward conversations.

Where Can They Be Used?

They can be used in a whole range of settings such as shops, schools, offices and even event venues. With staff beginning to return to the office, it’s vital that employers offer staff a flexible approach to working. Given that we have just lived through 18 months of tough restrictions and working from home, it’s vital that people are given the opportunity to do what feels right for them.

Some are returning to the office on a full-time basis while others are opting to split their time between the office and working from home. So, employers can offer employees a lanyard of their choice to help differentiate between those who are comfortable chatting and those who simply want to avoid contact as much as possible.

It’s completely understandable that people are still wary of the virus and want to follow certain rules and restrictions for the safety of themselves and others. Therefore, coloured lanyards provide a great option when it comes to helping people return to a workplace that feels as comfortable as possible based on their needs and their feelings.