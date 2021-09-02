Any mammals on this planet with active sweat glands are prone to sweating.

We, humans, sweat to serve one basic purpose-regulate body temperature. Like it or not, sweating is a recurring episode of our lives.

Nevertheless, there are certain conditions when excessive sweating can interfere with your daily life. You must have seen how some people turn up with stains and patches under their armpits, and other areas, visible to all. Often, scenarios like this cause undue shame and embarrassment.

Yes, things can be a tad bit difficult when you turn up in places where you willingly become the centre of attraction due to over sweating.

Fret not!

You are not alone, and certainly, you don’t have to compromise living this way.

In this post, we discuss five effective ways to stop excessive sweating and gain a fresh lease of life.

Antiperspirants to the rescue



Antiperspirants inherently work towards blocking your sweat ducts, which means even though your glands are generating sweat, they will never reach the surface of the skin.

However, you will need to be very careful when buying an antiperspirant from the market. Most products contain ineffective compounds like aluminium chloride which does more harm than good. Always choose a proprietary stop sweating spray that targets your problem areas.

Remember to clean the intended area and pat dry before spraying or applying the antiperspirant. Also, nighttime is the best time to apply the product as most people tend to sweat a lot less during the late hours.

Don’t lose hope, because results won’t appear overnight; a good antiperspirant takes time to get accustomed to your skin, and then start producing results.



Choose your fabric wisely

The fabric we choose also plays an important role in regulating our body temperature. Thus, for people who experience excessive sweating, it is recommended to choose clothing that is light and offers ventilation, like cotton or fine linen for instance.

Also, go for lighter shades as it reflects the heat instead of absorbing it to help you stay cool and sweat less.

On the flip side, a trick to deal with armpit sweating is to wear dark coloured clothes which will invariably blend to camouflage the areas absorbing the sweat. In other words, you can get past several embarrassing situations without being spotted all sweaty in broad daylight.



Food choices matter

We all know how our bodies react when we end up eating something too spicy.

Yes! We tend to sweat. That’s the natural mechanism of our body to cool things down.

With excessive sweating, you will have to invariably abstain from certain foods that are outright spicy, as well as stay away from consuming too much caffeine as it is known to offer stimulation for adrenal glands, which in turn, induces sweating right across one’s feet, underarms, and palm of your hand.

Beat the heat

If you live in a country where it’s mostly summer, you will need to find a way to keep your body cool all the way. Here are a couple of pointers that can help :

Break your eating plan into several small meals. This will keep your body way cooler than consuming too much at one go, which also upsets the metabolic heat to break things down.

If you travel for your work, always find a shade to take shelter for some time. Use umbrellas, sunglasses, and sunscreens too.



Minimize stress and anxiety levels to stop sweating.

Medications and surgery

When everything else fails, medications can be prescribed to an individual. However, most oral medications are known to have side effects.

Also, some people resort to Botox which although pretty effective have shown issues of muscle weakness as regular aftermath. Plus, Botox is a painful process.

In extreme cases, surgery of sweat glands can also be an option, but this should be the last resort by all means.

Wrap up

Sweating, although natural, can be troublesome in excessive amounts, like in the case of hyperhidrosis. However, a little bit of precaution and choosing the best antiperspirant for excessive sweating can alleviate the condition easily.