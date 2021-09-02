“Is vaping safe?” The most obvious query on Google these days!

In fact, vaping has picked up so much reputation, that people are quitting conventional smoking to get hands-on popular vaping products.

But why do you think people are running crazy?

Is it the nicotine then? Well, no.

People who left smoking and started vaping, have felt positive transformations in their bodies and overall mood. If there were any addictive issues, they could’ve easily chosen other strains. Isn’t it?

In Australia, some have come up with stronger reasons to vape.

So in this article, we’ll cover the reasons that prove vaping is safer; so you can make your call.

It’s safer than smoking:

Public Health England has given their nod to render vaping a safe alternative. They say that vaping is 95% less harmful than cigarettes. It causes no such tar and lung damage associated with smoking. A newer form of vaping such as vitamin vapes has been made, so people can now inhale B12 rather than taking slower and often ineffective pills & shots. The B12 for brain function has created a huge user base.

Aussies are actually benefiting from cigarettes.

The no-smoke thing that enters the lungs is considerably safe and quite helpful in keeping the nicotine drive under control.

Vaping induces relaxation:

People suffering from anxiety and depression use vaping to cure. Smoking vitamins can help in giving off negative feelings and induce mental relaxation. It serves as a great cure for panic attacks and palpitations. Also puffing off CBD oil has fewer side effects than smoking nicotine. The e-juices containing small quantities of nicotine can help during nicotine withdrawal for those who want to quit smoking.

Improves Memory and Focus:

Vaping has been invariably related to a healthy brain, quick thinking, and memory boost; which again relates back to vitamin B12 and its role in our bodies. Vitamin B12 is also fundamental for specific nerve function, and the brain and nervous system work closely together. The myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells is responsible for how quickly signals move through your brain, and vitamin B12 is vital for maintaining the strength of the myelin sheath.

Therefore, sustaining an optimum amount of vitamin B12 in your body will facilitate memory and increase focus.

Control over nicotine intake:

Vaping gives you full control over your nicotine dosage. With e-juices made available all over the country, vapers get full control over their nicotine varieties. But in traditional smoking, not only the amount of nicotine is intractable but also in a much higher proportion, which is the prime culprit here.

Vaping fruit juice allows vapers to choose from multiple vape flavours, which is a great deal in itself. Thus, here, you get healthier juices to vape compared to dry tobacco in cigarettes.

5. Improves sleep quality and quantity:

Vaping CBD and necessary liquids have helped people reduce stress and enhance sleep quality. These are often looked upon as therapeutic treatments for anxiety and stress. Without proper sleep, you might face anxiety and stress all day long, which can be highly battled if you vape.

6. No passive smoking here

When you smoke cigarettes, you leave other people around you susceptible. Passive smoking, related to smoking, causes respiratory infections like bronchitis and pneumonia, increased risk of ear, nose, and throat infections, and chronic lung diseases. The vapour that is let out from tobacco products contains over 7000 chemicals and around 70 known toxins.

But when you vape instead, you exhale neutral air and do not affect anyone, including yourself.

That being said, vitamin B12 is now being used by Aussies to restore their B12 levels. A vitamin B12 vape pen is one of the coolest options to haul around, plus a healthier option than smoking hard cigarettes!

Recently, a lot of small to medium-sized businesses are coming up with vaping options. You might have come across some in the news. Especially around Sydney and Gold Coast areas, the vapour store Australia is getting much fame. Thus, gaining quite a rumble in the market.

E-cigarettes are a really useful way to help you quit for good. More than half of current smokers in Australia have a desire to quit, and the most common reason for using e-cigarettes is to help reduce or quit smoking cigarettes.

Other than paying heed to rumors, you can ask an expert from the field for consultation.

So you see people making the healthy switch for the sake of their lives. When are you going to make it too?