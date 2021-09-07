Award-winning insurance provider Smart Cover has unveiled the rollout of new technology that guarantees customers instant access to home, vehicle and healthcare cover when they need it most.

The Smart Cover app enables users to retrieve their emergency insurance policies and submit quick claims in just a few taps via their smartphone.

A soft launch for the app – which commenced from September 1 on an invite-only basis – has seen selected participating customers given up to six months’ free insurance on chosen packages.

Designed to offer immediate access to policies, the Smart Cover app is also flexible – with private GP healthcare available as an add-on for a nominal fee.

Smart Cover Managing Director Niraz Buhari said the new app has been in development for almost two years.

“As a forward-thinking insurance group, we were inspired by the online banking approach,” he explained.

“Our new app solution enables users to access their policies securely from their phones, giving them direct access in the most convenient manner.

“The app will also ensure our customers can start their claims application at their convenience and on their terms. It is important that we offer insurance products that a modern lifestyle needs and that we also provide the easiest, fastest and most convenient access to deliver what our products promise to the customer.”

By downloading the Smart Cover app, users always have their insurance policy on hand in the event of an emergency – whether that’s at home, on the road, or in a health situation.

The intricacies of each insurance policy are specified on the Smart Cover website, but the app is prioritised with immediacy – allowing users to contact a plumber to fix a leak, book a breakdown truck to tow their car, or make a doctor’s appointment (dialling 999 is still necessary for medical emergencies).

With Smart Cover Insurance ready to go on their phones, policyholders can relax in the knowledge that a response is just a few clicks away, regardless of the circumstances.

Research & Development head Dr Neil Dixon said an “incredible amount of resources” had been dedicated to creating the Smart Cover app – with the group confident the tech will “revolutionise the way the add-on value proposition requirements are met when most home and motor insurance policies are distributed.”

Speed, safety and security have all been taken into account during the app’s development.

Senior Solutions Architect Salam K explained: “Each app is connected securely to a series of encrypted Cloud servers, ensuring 99.98% up-time, a speedy service, and a secure, safe and private user experience.

“We’re enabling users to find, view, alter, cancel, activate and claim through their insurance policies all within a single app.”

Smart Cover is also working on plans for further expansion within the app thanks to support from Yarab Capital .

Group Sales Director Chetan Mankar said the company was “looking forward to working with other business partners” in the future, with the app already attracting substantial interest from other brands operating within the insurance sector.

Head of Operations Chris Beasley said the new technology will enhance Smart Cover’s already-reputable status among customers as well as businesses.

“We are so excited to launch new technology which further enhances our customer experience and proposition,” he explained.

“Our customers already rate us 4.8 stars on Trustpilot proving they love our approach to service.

“My colleagues have managed to deliver first-class service levels to our customers during the pandemic despite significant challenges felt across our industry affecting our major competitors.”

As insurers and customers increasingly turn to Smart Cover for assistance, the new app is set to accommodate demand; accelerating and securing the claims process via automation and fraud-detection tools.

As well as creating rapid access for home emergency claims, Motor breakdown and Private GP care, Smart Cover continues to provide cover for a wide range of products including appliances, gadgets and electronics. As many as five different packages for home insurance are available, along with landlord insurance.

The company is also the recipient of a Broker Innovation Award, having been placed on the shortlist for several other insurance accolades.