If you’re in Auckland and you feel an urge to go bowling then you’ll be delighted to know that you have plenty of options. Check out the following bowling alley Auckland places.

Metrolanes

If you’re looking for a chic and high-quality bowling lane in Auckland, then you should check out Metrolanes. When you enter this place, you’ll know that this is not your father’s bowling alley. This place has twelve full size ten pin bowling lanes and they are located in three different areas of the bowling alley. Two of those lanes are dedicated to children. These are mini bowling lanes that are perfect for children of all ages. Apart from the bowling lanes, the place also has a bar, a restaurant, and some entertainment areas. The place is open until the late hours of the night. But it may be unsuitable for children after 7:00 pm. The place doesn’t accept cash so make sure that you have a credit card when you go. Metrolanes is located along Queens Street.

Tenpin Bowling

If you’re at the North Shore and you can’t think of anything to do, then gather your friends to play at Tenpin Bowling. This place is located in the Wairau Valley. If a game of bowling gets you hungry then you have the option to bring your own food or you can order some burgers and beer at the bar. Apart from bowling, the place also has some pool tables. So if you get tired from trying to get strikes, then you can play pool instead. The place also has claw machines where you can win toys and other prizes. This place is certainly a good option if you’re looking for a bowling alley in Auckland.





PINS

This bowling alley located at Henderson is open seven days a week, from 9:30 am until midnight. Yes, if you’re looking for a place where you can go bowling all-day-long then this is it. And if ordinary bowling is not enough for you, then you should go there every Friday or Saturday evening so you can experience disco bowling. Discover how a funky experience it is to try to knock down some pins while dancing to the beat of 70s soul and funk music. Then for real bowling freaks, you can join their bowl till you drop the event. This happens every Tuesday and Sunday night. During these days, you can play all you want until the place closes down.

Zone Bowling

Zone Bowling is a complete entertainment centre located at Botany. Apart from bowling, it has an arcade, bumper cars, and laser tag. So when you go there, the problem is choosing which to play first. It’s the perfect place for the whole family. While mom and dad play some bowling, the kids can have the time of their lives playing video games or shooting lasers at each other. And if you get hungry there’s nothing for you to worry about because the place also serves delicious food and refreshing drinks. This should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for bowling alley Auckland.