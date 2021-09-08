It really is quite astonishing the power that is within your smartphone. Not even 30 years ago, the capabilities of your mobile phone would be hard to imagine. Now, it is unusual to even meet someone who doesn’t own the device. It has evolved to become so much more than just a device for calling and texting. Smartphones can be used in a huge variety of ways.

Being such a convenient and portable device, it is likely you have your smartphone on you at all times. This means it is sometimes your only form of entertainment during your free time. However, many people usually just use this time to scroll through Twitter or text their friends. There is so much more you could be doing during this time. If you want to make the most of your free time with your smartphone, you should consider some of these suggestions.

Video Call a Friend

There’s never really a bad time to catch up with friends. As long as both of you are free, why not give them a video call? This is a far better way to communicate as opposed to texting or voice calling. You can hear the tone of their voice as well as see their facial reactions. It provides a much more intimate conversation and is a great way to spend your free time.

Watch YouTube

There are hundreds of YouTube videos uploaded on a daily basis. When you consider this, it would probably be hard to get bored while using the video streaming service. Pretty much any subject you can think of will likely have dozens of videos based on the topic. You can use YouTube to learn, discover, or even just for pure entertainment.

Online Gaming

Online gaming is something that a huge amount of people is interested in. After all, it is easy to see why. It’s entertaining, immersive and exciting. But did you know you have plenty of gaming opportunities on your smartphone? Your phone’s browser can give you access to top UK online casinos. This can lead to hours of fun, and you will find the time will fly while enjoying these sites.

Watch Movies

It may not be the same as watching in a cinema, but you can still enjoy a great movie on your phone. With streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, you’re going to have plenty of options to pick from. Find some of the most iconic movies, or even ask your friends for suggestions if you are unsure of what to watch.

Grow Your Social Media

There are always some benefits to growing your social media. It can help you get more recognition, and depending on your career path, could make you a more viable option in terms of employment. Using your free time to create more engaging content for your social media could be a good idea. You could also use the time to connect with people, as well as improving your own page’s outlook.