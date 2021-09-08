Thinking of doing something fun with family or friends? Think of going to a gaming center! Playing games is one of the best ways one can use to create good moments worth reliving. Luckily Timezone Napier offers a wide range of games in their gaming centers across countries like New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Singapore.

About Timezone Napier

Timezone Napier is a great destination for families to hang out together and have some fun. There are plenty of options on offer, from the various arcade games available such as car racing, shooting, or driving simulators; to laser tag and bowling for kids and adults alike! The business also organizes birthday parties which include pizza with the option to add cake, drinks, and the party games of your choice.

One thing that sets this business apart from others is the opportunity to book a private booth for groups who don’t want their game time interrupted by other players. The arcade games center has a café with coffee, tea, and snacks available on site too. It’s great for a quick game or for some quality time with the family.





Some of the Games offered at Timezone Napier

Some of the games one can get at Timezone Napier include:

· NBA Hoops

· Rabbids VR

· The Big Ride

· Big Rig

· Cruis’n Blast Motion

· Crossy Road

· Wild West Shootout

How to play

Playing games at Timezone is easy. Load money onto your Power Card and swipe or tap the card through the swiper to start playing. The price of each game will automatically be deducted from your balance, so make sure you have enough funds to play! You can also win prizes with power tickets that are auto-added to your account when won. Prizes include everything from tickets for other games at Tenpin 10 – perfect if you’re trying out something new.



Is TimeZone Napier friendly for the kids?

Yes! Kids of all ages are welcome to bring their friends. They have a large variety of games for everyone from toddlers to adults (and the accompanying age ranges). There’s also plenty of space and opportunities for parents and caregivers alike.

Hosting for Birthday parties

Timezone Napier also has a large party room with big-screen TVs that effectively facilitate a kids parties Napier. More importantly, it is friendly on the wallet. They have some of the most affordable rates in town and an awesome loyalty program offering free games after several visits to get you started.

Can it hold corporate parties too?

Yes! The large party room is also available for private hire and can be booked in combination with the standard arcade games, prizes, and catering. They’ve had a lot of success running corporate events including team building and workshops.

How secure is it?

The center also has a security guard on the door and there is CCTV in use too. The staffs are always happy to help with any concerns you have, so just let them know if something happens!

Other Activities available

· Prize games

· Feature games

· All-time classic games

Does it have parking?

Yes, they have a large parking lot and plenty of spaces for their customers. You can park on the side streets nearby too if you prefer to walk.