There is no denying that British businesses have faced a lot of challenges over the past 18 months. A lot of companies have had to close their doors for months and months on end, making it incredibly difficult to survive. But here we are; looking toward the future and trying our best to let go of the past, and this is something to be celebrated.

Because of this, we believe that there is no better time to celebrate the champions of British business, and that is what you can do with the Business Champion 2022 Awards. Applications are open until the 15th of December, and there are a number of different categories that businesses can enter into.

Give your employees something to smile about after a difficult period

There are a lot of benefits associated with entering awards like this. Of course, there is the prestige that comes with being nominated and, even better, winning such an award. However, it goes a lot further than this, especially in the current times we live in.

Employee awards are great for motivating staff and giving them something to look forward to. Rather than fretting about Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic, employees can concentrate their efforts on the future by attempting to win one of the British Business Champion 2022 Awards. This gives them something to work toward. It also gives them confidence in knowing that their efforts are appreciated and that the business has brighter days ahead. This is a reminder that we could all do with after the difficult 18 months that we have all faced.

Celebrating businesses that have made it through lockdowns, restrictions, and reduced demand

There are so many challenges that businesses have faced as a consequence of the pandemic. Of course, there have been a lot of businesses that have had to close their doors due to the virus, with the government placing heavy restrictions on the likes of nightclubs and theatres.

There are then those who were able to open their doors, but faced a number of challenges in the process. The social distancing guidelines have meant that a lot of businesses have had to invest heavily in health and safety changes, as well as accepting lower bookings due to limitations on the number of customers or clients allowed into their building at one time.

There has then been staff shortages due to sefl-isolation, as well as reduced demand in a lot of industries because people have been reluctant to spend their money. A number of busineses have had to do all of this without significant help from the government. It has not been easy, has it?

So, while business awards are important and beneficial every year, we are sure that you would agree that is even more the case today than it ever has been. With all of the odds stacked against British businesses, we have had to get inventive and show resilience in order to ensure that we have companies to go back to!

These brilliant businesses deserve the opportunity to be applauded for all of the challenges they have faced and overcome during these unprecedented times. Working in the face of such adversity has required flexibility, grit, and determination, but it has not been without stress and sleepless nights. It is time to let these businesses and all of the great people working for them that we see the hardships that they have faced and we champion and applaud their incredible efforts. Thagt is what the Business Champion Awards of 2022 are all about.

Make your entry application today

So there you have it: everything that you need to know about celebrating the champions of British business. Where would we be without the incredible businesses that make Britain truly great? These companies deserve recognition, and that is what the British Business Champion 2022 Awards are all about.

All you need to do is click here to register your email so that you receive notification about wheh entries can be made. To apply, you will need to fill in a short application form and record a video to tell us why you should win the award! It’s that simple, yet it could make a big difference to your team and your business.