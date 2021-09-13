Before becoming a barber or starting a new business in the male grooming industry, it is essential to get the proper training. That’s why enrolling at a leading barber academy and gaining the necessary practical and theoretical experience is essential. However, there is currently no recognised barber academy in Cardiff city centre for any interested person wanting to attend. The Barbering School of Wales is coming opening in the heart of Cardiff, intending to fill in that gap.

The Barbering School of Wales provides aspiring barbers with a space to learn and explore the art of barbering, with lessons taught by industry experts. For those looking to gain experience quickly, they have a fast-track barbering course that will see successful students graduate after 9 weeks. All the courses are carefully designed by experienced, qualified, and leading barbers within the industry.

Learn From Industry Experts

The Barbering School of Wales was founded by Alessandro Calliva of Capello Barbers. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he’s no stranger to the Cardiff barbering scene with shops located in Cathays, Pontcanna and Penarth. His experience and expertise help to shape the course structure and guarantees students receive a first-hand taste of what life in a real barbershop is like.

The barber training courses offered by BSW incorporate both practical lessons with real live models, as well as theoretical lessons. Class sizes are kept small, with a maximum of six, to ensure all students get plenty of 1-1 times with the teachers. This decision provides the best training experience to everyone who attends the academy.

Gain an NVQ Qualification

As of now, Barbering School of Wales will be offering four major courses, which include the BSW barber course, NVQ Level 2 barber course, NVQ hairdresser to barber course, and BSW hairdresser to barber course.

The NVQ level 2 barber course consists of 9 weeks of theoretical and practical training and concludes with a class competition that will see students compete against each other to produce the best haircut, with the results counting towards the final grade.

In addition to these four main course types, BSW also offers 1-1 business mentoring, and in the future, they also plan on adding wet shaving and fading course.

Going Digital

BSW will initially launch with a range of in-house training courses, however, in the future, they plan to include online barber courses into their offering. The course will include in-depth videos covering everything you need to become a barber, 1-1 video calls with courses tutors and a wide range of other resources.

How to Get in Touch

Barbering School of Wales will open in Autumn at 26-27, St. Mary’s Street, Cardiff, CF10 1AB. If anyone is interested in switching to an exciting new career path that provides you with endless freedom and opportunities, get in touch on 07800 60 3365 or info@barberschoolwales.co.uk