Construction has always been apart of life since the beginning of time. Without it, we wouldn’t have the civilizations and societies that we see in the world today, thanks to construction companies like I AM Builders, a construction estimate service. Construction is also directly related to the sports industry as we see structural advancements in basketball courts, football fields, and baseball fields. Believe it or not, there is a lot of aspects of construction that take place when it comes to building a baseball field or even a baseball stadium. There is a lot more to it than just buying some clay and grass. Let’s discuss the many aspects of construction when building a baseball stadium from scratch.

Before starting any construction for a baseball field, whether it be for a big stadium or a simple field in your backyard, it is essential that the spot that you are building the field on has certain criteria met that is essential the field being properly built.

The first factor that you have to consider is that the spot you are building your field on has the proper water drainage system. This is extremely important because when it rains a lot and the field gets flooded, it needs to drain out and now just stay there like a big pool of water. This could damage the grass/clay of the field if the water is kept there for long periods. Also, the faster that the water drains out field after it rains allows the players to play sooner and protects the aspects of the field from being damaged.

The next criteria that need to be met for the adequate construction of a baseball field is the proper irrigation system, or sprinkler system. It needs to be properly designed based on the type of field that you are making because there are many different types of irrigation systems, and the wrong won can ruin the field as well. It is also very important that they are installed correctly because it will result in having do redo the irrigation system installation which is a waste of time and money. Also, make sure to maintain the irrigation system because if they are not regularly attended and tweaked, it is very easy for them to break.

That next aspect that needs to taken into account when building a baseball field is to have to right maintenance system for the grass, turf, and clay on the field. This is the most important aspect of taking care of the field because without it the field would not be intact. Professional sport teams in the MLB, NFL, and MLS take field maintenance so seriously that they actually have a whole maintenance team that they hire to make sure that the field is constantly being maintained and receiving the proper care that it needs.

Lastly, you need to make sure that you have the necessary equipment that a baseball field requires such as bases, pitching rubber, clay, fences, concrete for dugouts/surrounding structures, CMU, and much more that will be needed. This is why it is extremely important to perform a construction takeoff before starting your project because it will allow you to see all the pricing based on labor, materials, and other factors, which will help you budget what you need to save based on what you want your field to look like.

It is also important to note that something is always going wrong on a construction site. Something always is breaking, or going wrong that can sometimes be out of your control. This is why it is extremely important to be organized the right way when performing the construction of your baseball field because you don’t want to have to deal with the headache of having to redo certain parts of the project due to poor execution of the workers.

The first thing you want to consider having present on the site of construction of the baseball field is a super intendent. This person is responsible for telling everyone on the job site what to do and making sure everyone is doing their job correctly so there are as little mess-ups as possible. And like mentioned before, it is important to hire a construction estimating company before you start your project.