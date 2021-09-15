Challenging financial situations can lead to stress and depression, which in turn can result in health and social problems, as well as a general sense of dissatisfaction and frustration.

In these circumstances, the only pragmatic solution is to be proactive and try to increase your income to help ease tension and promote a sense of fulfilment.

Whilst money isn’t everything, it of course makes life a lot easier in many respects.

Many people live on low monthly wages and/or fixed salaries, that are perhaps insufficient for managing daily needs and expenses.

This article presents a range of different options for improving your financial status and earning some extra money.

If you know where to look, there are numerous ways to generate extra income.

Let’s have a look into leading options, divided into two main sub-categories:

Online methods

Offline methods

Online income-generating options

Technological advancement, the growth of the Internet, and even COVID, have introduced lots of options for online earning.

These may be skill-based or without experience, with or without financial outlay.

However, for this approach, you will of course need a computer and a reliable internet connection as a minimum.

Online working has essentially made the world a small global “village”, opening up an endless pool of prospective customers to those who offer a valuable set of products and/or services that answer a need or demand.

E-commerce operators can serve customers anywhere in the world, and irrespective of time difference. This flexibility makes an e-commerce business very easy to fit in between other commitments, whether they be work, family or social.

Below is a list of examples of just some of the ways you could earn extra income online:

Home-based online data entry

Testing of website and apps

Writing app reviews

Providing VA (Virtual Assistant) services

Creating and monetising your own YouTube channel

Monetising of a Twitch channel

Selling products online (e.g. re-sell wholesale supplements under your own labels)

Becoming a social media influencer

Filling in online survey forms from home

Providing online writing services

Selling your design skills

And many more.

Ways of money making offline

While online methods are by far the easiest, if you don’t have a computer and/or reliable internet connection, there are also a number of ways to try to increase your income offline.

You can use your free time to undertake another paid task or job in your community.

Let’s have a look at some potential offline earning options:

Sell products on commission (e.g. door to door)

Offer babysitting services

Provide teaching services in private

Become a dog carer / walker

Sell old phones and other electronic products

Sell gift cards and gift wrappers

Provide car rental services

Provide delivery services

Rent out a room in your house

Sell your photography masterpieces

Provide plant pruning services in your area

Become a taxi driver (e.g. via Uber)

Offer house-sitting services

Sell cooked food in offices in your area

Sell handmade baby dresses (or other clothing)

Sell handmade home décor items

Provide interior decoration consultancy

And many more

The last word on earning extra income

Making money is a necessity. Without it, life can sadly be very difficult.

While there are a number of offline options (as we have seen), online methods are by far the quickest, easiest and most flexible, with the broadest potential customer base.

Luckily, with advancements in technology and the availability of affordable computer equipment, it has never been easier to earn extra income online.

It is now up to you to choose which method suits you most, online or offline, and get started.