When it comes to sporting goods, there’re endless options to go by. But unless you do your due diligence, you might end up picking the wrong running shoes. Wearing the wrong running shoes might have a wide range of negative implications for your health. We have listed some of those health risks below.



Bruised Toenails



This problem is mainly caused by putting on running shoes that are smaller than your recommended size. Using such shoes will only leave you with bruised toenails. You could possibly lose your toenails altogether if you keep making the same mistake time and again.



This type of injury shows that either your shoes are too narrow, or they are too tight around the toes. Once you notice some pain around the toenails when you put the shoes on, you need to stop immediately.



After some time, you will notice that the skin around the toes begins to harden. In the long run, you will develop ingrown toenails, but you don’t want it to get that worse.



Stress Fractures



Nothing is as bad as stress fractures. They can greatly reduce your athletic performance. If you don’t take care of the situation on time, you will have to spend many weeks or months outside the track. Stress fracture commences as a mild pain that keeps getting worse.



This type of problem can either occur in the ankle or foot. It normally happens when the foot experiences too much pressure than it can stand. It can also happen when you put on the wrong shoes that strain your foot and ankle.



That is the reason it helps you get shoes that provide you with enough support and comfort. Choose your running shoes based on your strides and overall body weight.



Corns, Blisters, and Calluses



These are the most common problems athletes deal with when they use the wrong marathon shoes. Corns, blisters, and calluses will happen when your feet encounter prolonged friction and pressure. At first, they might seem to be something easy to handle but wait until things get worse. You will not be able to leave your bed for a good number of days.



Corns, calluses, and blisters are highly likely to happen when you put on shoes that are too narrow or too short for prolonged periods. It is also important to make sure that the supporting material in your shoe is in the best condition. If it breaks down, you will experience the same health problems.



Plantar Fasciitis



Beneath the skin on your foot, there is heavy networking of connective tissues. The tissues play an integral role in connecting your toes to your heel. It is important to ensure that the band of tissue doesn’t get inflamed. But when that occurs, you will develop a health condition known as plantar fasciitis.



To know that you have the condition, you might encounter some stabbing pain around your heels and toes. This will mostly happen when you wake up in the morning. To prevent plantar fasciitis from happening, it is crucial to invest in running shoes that provide your feet with adequate support.



Athlete’s Foot



The athlete’s foot is one of the most common health problems among athletes and runners. The condition is caused by dermatophytes and can badly hurt your self-confidence if you take off your shoes in public. That is because a bad smell will come from your feet, and no one will be happy to stay around you. The fungal species will live on your skin until you use proper medication to get rid of it.



You will have an athlete’s foot if you put on tight shoes and force the toes to stay too close to each other for lengthy periods. Due to the infection, you might experience things like flaking of the skin, inflammation, and intense itching. Thankfully, there are some lotions and creams you could use to knock off the infection and lead a healthy lifestyle.



Closing Thoughts



If you feel that you have not invested in the right running shoes, it is essential to do some shopping again. Keep using the wrong shoes, and you will experience one or more of the health infections listed above. If you are not sure how to find the best running shoes, we’ve got helpful tips for you on this website.