Wondering which trends are here to stay? Then you’ve come to the right place.

It’s been a long year for every one of us, so why not take a look back at the most loved trends 2021 brought.

Maximalist approach

Are you a person who LOVES colour? The maximalist trend has been huge this year with people adding pops of colour into their homes. Combining patterns and textures create gorgeous murals. Especially rugs and carpets. Who knew leopard print and bright Aztec styles would go so well?

Stripes and checks

Everyone loves a good stripe and check moment. Add some character to your home by combining classic checks with funky stripes. The bedroom is a room to play about in so, go out and buy those stripey duvets and polka-dot cushions! Give your room the WOW factor. Pair with pastel shades too!

Sculptural furniture

Mixing art with décor. Celebrities have chosen sculptured décor in their homes to modernise their space. Particularly, Kim Kardashian. Curved and shapely furniture creates a bold statement in your home. Low lighting and solid oak flooring work best with neutral-coloured sculptured furnishings. What’s not to love than a couch you can shape your body into?

Rustic CHIC

If you want to inject colour into modern spaces, then this trend is for you. Mixing rustic and chic brings sex and the city vibes. Want to feel like you’re in an apartment in NYC? Pair vibrant colours with industrial-like furnishings to achieve this trend. Exposed beams and solid wood flooring are still on trend this year and we can’t see it going away…

Vintage

Pop to your local charity shop and pick up some old suitcases for a ‘make do’ table. Vintage is BACK and better than ever with people upcycling old furniture. Pair with strong colours such as navy blues and mustard yellows to match the vintage scheme. Want a modern feel in your home? Build up layers by adding rich fabrics and statement lighting. Vintage furniture and décor will never go out of trend as there are always new ways to reinvent.

We hope these trends stay on till 2022 as they’re too good to let go! I wonder which trends will be popular next year. Maybe Scandinavian interior? Keep your eyes peeled.