Being mindful of COVID-19 transmission risks and switching the majority of our communication to mobile devices, programs, or platforms, we significantly transform the way we structure our thoughts, approach and share new information, and of course how we form and maintain our social interactions.

But as the world seems to be undergoing some drastic changes, more and more people are left with an important question: are technological advances changing our communication field for better or for worse?

Well, just like almost any change, technologies surely have both positive and negative sides.

Tapping instead of talking

Many scientists point out that the earlier children start using digital technologies, the less social skills they will develop in future.The reason behind this statement is that all those instant messaging, social media or microblogging provided the opportunity to connect with others without the need to not only be physically present, but even without any talking over the phone.

And this greatly affects the ability to understand the tone of the messages and emotions of the interlocutor through the non-verbal clues. Oftentimes even direct gaze for a few seconds straight becomes a confusing challenge for those, who got used to talking over social media.

For these reasons those, who want to form healthy relationships are luckier when it comes to bonding in reality, rather than only online.

Making our gadgets a part of the dialogue

Numerous surveys indicate that on average we check our mobile phones about a hundred times per day and almost never put our phones away, no matter if we are alone or with someone.

We share special moments, talk about work with our families or have a romantic dinner while fiddling around with our smartphones.

Oftentimes, looking online is much more practical and time saving than by actually looking around for that special someone. As high chances are, she will also be absorbed with her gadget.

Simplifying connection

With social media you can not only stay in touch with those who you’re already close with, but also grow a big and powerful community online by simply being you.

Moreover, researches prove that for millennials successful blogging equals happiness. The popularity, even relatively small, can greatly affect confidence, comfort and even mental health.

That's why online platforms and forums turn into a wonderful place for practically anyone, passionate artists or enthusiastic programmers to spread insights, emotions and events with a vast community of people who share their interests, ideas, or simply admire and like them for who they are.

Altering vocabulary

With the widespread of mobile phones, SMS and all kinds of chats like WhatsApp, great changes were also made to expressing yourself: reduction of the vocabulary used to form shorter words or phrases, abbreviation of words, abusive usage of signs to give emphasis on something and the introduction of symbols, icons or GIFs to replace or accompany the text.

At the same time, social media also creates lots of new words or even alteres the meaning of already existing ones.

Moving our focus

Cyber ​​relationships prevent physical contact and limit our ability to see the entire body of our interlocutors, however such an amazing tool as video calls allows us to see the face of our interlocutor much closer and for a longer period of time.

And that means we are more likely to be in direct contact with the basic emotions that are always expressed through the face: joy, sadness, surprise, dislike, and so on. Therefore, we can appreciate them much more clearly, without being distracted by the posture and gestures of the person we are talking to.

The hands that usually accompany our verbal discourse are also hardly used in online connections, so we intuitively and unconsciously contrast the words with facial expressions, making the speech more trustworthy or, on the contrary, doubtful.

Takeaway

It’s probably obvious that technologies by themselves are neither good nor bad. They can help us develop new skills, and at the same time cause us to lose others.

The main idea should be to make rational use of them, knowing their drawbacks and encouraging moments of “face-to-face” communication in the family and with friends, and establishing technology-free spaces and moments at home and at work.