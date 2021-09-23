Although Android is the most popular operating system for smartphones, very few smartwatches are running on it. Why? Smartwatches are in their early stages of innovation, but it seems that many companies are waiting for the technology to mature before releasing their device.

Huawei has been a rising star in the mobile phone industry for a while now, ever since it released its first smartphone back in 2004. In 2015 alone, Huawei sold more than 100 million smartphones worldwide, and this number is expected to increase even further in 2016. The company’s success isn’t limited to smartphones alone; Huawei has also released its line of smartwatches which compete directly with other popular brands such as the Apple Watch and the Samsung Gear S2.

With an attractive design, excellent battery life, and lots of extra features, the Huawei Watch 3 is a suitable choice. It may be a little bit high-priced, but after you read this, I’m sure that it will seem worth every penny!

About Design :

For the watch 3, Huawei keeps to the same rounded design concept of the GT but adds more acceptable case materials and a better display to set it apart from the Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e.

The biggest Watch GT 2 option, which comes in Active, Classic, and Elite versions, has a 46mm chassis to match. If you require a more precise look, it is a traditional Watch design or even an all-metal design.

Performance

This is the first model smartwatch to operate on its proprietary HarmonyOS. This software is designed to run various devices, including the Huawei MatePad Pro, intelligent scales, action cameras, and more. The purpose is to build a platform that allows devices to communicate and connect seamlessly.

It’s also designed to provide a smartwatch experience that’s on par with what Apple, Samsung, and Google’s platforms have to offer. This Watch will operate with Android and iPhones, but like with the GT series, you’ll get the best and most out of it if you link it with an Android phone. You may utilize the built-in music player and download and create new animated watch faces while doing so.

Your AI Assistant Celia Feature

The Watch came with a microphone and speaker on board, taking calls and integrating Huawei’s Celia intelligent assistant. The appearance of intelligent assistants on smartwatches hasn’t wowed users across the board, with the noteworthy exceptions of Fitbit’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

You may activate Celia by saying, “Hey, Celia,” and then asking questions with replies read aloud. With queries about the weather or measuring your heart rate, you must make it simple.

Your Exercise and Health monitor Guide

It includes built-in GPS and Huawei’s newest TruSeen 4.5 optical heart rate monitor, which is designed to outperform Huawei’s previous watches in terms of accuracy. That sensor generates spO2 readings, and stress and fitness tracking mainstays like sleep monitoring are also included.

Final thoughts on Smartwatch 3!

With this smartwatch 3, you now have a good reason to ditch your old Watch. The features are well-thought-out and useful; the battery life is long enough to last for days, it’s very comfortable, and it comes in multiple colors so that you can find one that suits your preferences. If you’re looking for something affordable to use as a fitness tracker or just because you want an alternative to the Apple Watch, then choose Huawei Smartwatch 3