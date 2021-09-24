Influencer marketing is a relatively new industry that continues to grow. The last decade was just the beginning. Influencer marketing is about to go supernova. It’s predicted that it will be worth over 13.4 billion next year.

If you’re interested in building an Instagram page, you should know everything there is to know about this industry before making it big. This is why I’m reviewing Girls Building Empires for you today.

Not sure if it’s worth your shot? Read on!

Girls Building Empires – What Is It?

The main aim of this online training program is to teach you how to make your Instagram business successful and make money from it.

It teaches you how to convert followers into paying members by creating a relationship with them and getting them to appreciate your work.

Once you join the program, you will be able to learn how to build your contacts list, grow your followers and grow your brand successfully on Instagram. For each task, you will receive instructions and training videos that will help you build up your skills and experience as a social media influencer.

Girls Building Empires Program Outline

The Girls Building Empires training program includes:

First Week

This week you will learn everything there’s to know about finding the right niche on Instagram. A niche and the right audience will help you succeed. So, it’s time to choose something that you like and stick with it.

Second Week

After choosing your niche, you need to know your target audience and make sure all of your posts are relevant to them.

GBE will guide you through the process of setting goals for your brand on Instagram, analyzing your competitors, and creating a strategy to get the most out of the platform

Third Week

This week, they will talk to you about how to identify your audience. The best way to get more sponsors and partners is to show them that you already have an audience or a market.

Fourth week

You will learn how to create a great profile.

You can create a great profile by taking the time to get to know your target audience. It should be clear where you want to go and what you want to achieve during your online career. What are you selling? Who is your target audience? What are their needs?

Fifth week

There are already a lot of great brands out there, so it can be difficult to stand out. This week’s feature is designed to help you build the foundation of your brand’s personality, so that it’s clear what you’re about and how you want people to feel about you.

Sixth Week

Now that you know the impact content has on followers, during week 6 it is time to learn how you can start creating engaging content.

Seventh Week

Pictures are essential, but captions can play an equally important role. Here they will teach you how to use hashtags and captions to get maximum engagement.

Eighth Week

If your account doesn’t have a consistent posting schedule, people will go somewhere else. You need to know how to post well in order to achieve the goals that you set for yourself.

This week’s tip will help you to create content that your followers will want to share with their friends.

Ninth Week

This week is about how to make your posts go viral.

If you want to make your post go viral, then you need to focus on what makes certain hashtags trending. This week they are going to talk about the best hashtags to use to get traffic for your post. They’re also going to walk you through how to find these hashtags and how…

Tenth week

Stories are a powerful tool to promote your business. You will learn how to use these stories to build trust and authority while using the question feature.

Eleventh Week

You’ll learn how Girls Building Empires and their Instagram account have amassed more than two million followers in just a few months.

Twelfth Week

In this last week they will provide you with tips on how to monetize your followers on social networks.

How To Make Money with GBE

Now, the real question is:

Can you make money with Instagram?

Truth is: Absolutely. And here are four easy ways I’ve taken from the Girls Building Empires course you can try to build an income from Instagram.

If you are not interested in becoming an Instagram influencer, you can find more ideas or business opportunities at Netbooksreview.net.

Coming back to Instagram, here’s how the GBE course can help.

Become an Affiliate Marketer & Promote Brands

Instagram hashtags are the latest trick in the book when it comes to affiliate marketing. Get more followers for your page, make more money, and keep them coming back for more. It’s easier than you think.

Using the hashtag technique, all you have to do is sign up as an affiliate partner with influential brands and post the products you recommend on your page. The more followers you have, the greater your chances.

Start Selling Yourself

How do you break the cycle of boring selfies with captions about what you’re doing today? You start selling yourself.

You can help break the pattern by creating engaging images that show off or highlight your skills. Then upload them to microstock sites like Bigstock and iStock or various stock image websites. In this way, you will earn money by sharing some interesting images with your friends and followers.

Become a Teacher on Instagram

On Instagram you can teach people to do anything, from knitting to coding, to exotic dancing. In fact, the only thing more valuable than a network of followers is a willing audience.

Charge for Advertising

Multiple brands target Instagram users individually and offer them money in exchange for displaying their products on their accounts.

All you have to do is register with a site like FameBit or Adly, contact them about your interest in being sponsored by a brand, and they will most likely accept.

What’s Girls Building Empires Price?

At $149, Girls Building Empire is one of the best options out there if you’re looking to learn how to build an Instagram business. It costs less than most of its competitors, yet still achieves great results.

Conclusion

If you are ready to take your social media marketing strategy to the next level and actually start seeing some meaningful results, then I highly recommend Girls Building Empires.

They have taught more than 10,000 women how to harness the power of Instagram through their flagship training program. Aimed at female entrepreneurs, this course will show you the exact steps you need to follow in order to grow your personal brand and revolutionize the industry.