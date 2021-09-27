According to current Census data on business formation, business applications for July 2021 totaled 454,460, an increase of 1.2 percent over June 2021.

Entrepreneurs in the United States were responsible for the development of nearly 2 million jobs, according to recent polls. To ensure business success and employee satisfaction, it is necessary to follow the national framework for beginning a business.

Professional service may help you keep your privacy, reduce unwanted mail, and ensure that you never miss a delivery because you left the workplace. However, there are so many companies that provide this service that deciding which is the best option for you might be tough.

As a result, we’ve compiled a list of the top registered agent services available in the United States:

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness’ claim to fame is that they provide LLC and incorporation services for $39, which is less than most competitors charge, and that bundle includes a full year of registered agent service. As a stand-alone function, their registered agent service is also quite appealing, as ZenBusiness charges a moderate $99 per year for this service.

ZenBusiness’ finest feature, aside from their reasonably cost business creation services, is their outstanding customer feedback. We uncovered almost 4,700 online reviews of their services, almost all of which were good. Their customers are often bragging about how much money ZenBusiness saved them and how simple it is to use their services.

IncFile

Incfile’s business formation packages include an outstanding list of features, one of which is registered agent service. They include 12 months of registered agent service with any of their incorporation packages at no additional cost, and they also have one of the lowest annual renewal fees in the industry.

Incfile is a strong contender for anyone looking for a dependable and reasonable registered agent service. Plus, if you want to start a business online, they have a lot of add-on options that can really help you out (for example, they offer many custom documents, business contract templates, and more).

Incfile’s client feedback is another appealing feature. They have thousands of online reviews, almost all of which are really positive. Customer evaluations are a big strength for Incfile, with only a few bad ratings in comparison.

Northwest Registered Agent

For businesses wishing to start a business online, Northwest Registered Agent has high-quality services that are simple to use. This organization has no gimmicks or upsells, and its customer service is far superior to that of any other provider. Their services are offered in a straightforward, clear and simple manner, with a strong emphasis on their registered agent service, which is one of their most popular offers.

While there are cheaper solutions, Northwest offers volume discounts that reduce the price per state to about $100 per year if you need coverage in five or more states. They also began as a registered agent service organization over 20 years ago, and their service has been consistently improved since then.

Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer’s registered agent service doesn’t stand out in any particular way, but they do a good job of providing dependable service in general.

Rocket Lawyer’s $149.99 pricing point isn’t ideal, but if you upgrade to their Premium legal services membership for $39.99 per month, you’ll get a 25% discount on registered agent service and free formation.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is another strong contender for the best registered agent service, especially given its large customer base. LegalZoom, being one of the most well-known incorporation services, allows you to work with a company that has extensive experience in the legal services industry.

Another part of their service that we like is their assurance of complete satisfaction. This warranty is one of the best in the market since you have 60 days to request a refund for any reason.

Harbor Compliance

Surprisingly, Harbor Compliance is considered a premium service when it comes to business forms, as they only provide this service to their major enterprise clients. They do, however, offer exceptional value in the field of registered agent service, with one of the most affordable national price points we’ve observed.

In addition to their competitive pricing, Harbor Compliance sends out annual report reminders far ahead of the due date, which is a nice added bonus for their registered agent service. Harbor Compliance also has a positive reputation among their clientele, and they even provide volume discounts.

InCorp

InCorp may be the best solution for you if you’re seeking the most affordable nationwide registered agent service. Their base rate is already very competitive, but with their volume discounts, you can get your annual cost down to about $67.

With their prepayment discount method, you may get some of the lowest registered agent service prices we’ve ever seen. They also have a significant number of clients, making them one of the most popular registered agent services in the country.

Final Thought

Each of these businesses has its unique set of advantages, and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend any of them. These services are all highly reputable and trustworthy, and their prices are significantly lower than those offered by the industry’s “leaders.”

Overall, we recommend ZenBusiness or Incfile if you’re seeking a company that offers both registered agent and LLC creation services. Are you looking for the industry’s most well-known firm? It’s worth taking a look at LegalZoom. Do you want to have access to the greatest customer service in the industry? Northwest Registered Agent appears to be a good match.