With over 1 billion users, Instagram is one of the most popular platforms for businesses and individuals who want to engage with their users or work on their personal brand. Currently, more than 200 million business accounts are active on Instagram, and they’re all trying to increase their engagement rate.

Engagement rate is a metric that indicates how your content is performing on the platform and whether users interact with it. According to Hootsuite, a business account on Instagram generates a 0.96% average engagement rate per post. Images, carousel posts, and videos have the highest engagement rate on Instagram.

Here are some effective and proven ways to improve your Instagram engagement rate in 2021.

1. Quality content matters most

The key to increasing the engagement rate on Instagram is to create high-quality and authentic content. You need to develop a comprehensive content strategy and invest in producing the types of content that users like most.

Also, your content must be attractive enough to persuade users to save them. Another way to motivate users to engage with you is to share their content and Stories on your page once they mention an excellent aspect of your product or brand.

2. Engage with users in the comments section

It’s proven that users tend to engage more with accounts that actively respond to them and have a sense of human communication. When users ask questions or comment on posts, you can start responding to them in a way that encourages future interactions. You can also use questions boxes on Stories.

3. Write interactive and compelling captions

The captions must encourage users to comment, like, or share the post with their friends. There’s much space in the caption section for your storytelling and sharing valuable content with users. At the end of the caption, you can ask a question and use it as a CTA to reinforce conversations in comments.

4- Use live broadcasting

Tens of millions of users watch Instagram live videos every day, and there is a great chance for you to increase interactions through live broadcasting. You can broadcast the events or answer specific questions that users ask most. Showing behind the scenes and daily activities in the business is also a great way to increase engagement.

How to measure Instagram engagement rate?

Instagram considers many metrics for measuring engagement rate, including comments, likes, shares, followers growth, mentions, hashtags, and post saves. After seeing your post, if users do any of these actions, you can hope for a higher engagement rate.

Higher engagement indicates your account as an authoritative and popular account, and you will have a higher chance of being featured on the user’s Instagram feed.

Every account has its own metrics for measuring engagement, and it all depends on your overall social media strategy and expectations. Instagram itself has an Insights section for providing meaningful details about your engagement rate. You can also see the engagement of each post through its View Insights button.