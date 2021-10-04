In the United Kingdom, traders can choose from about a hundred licensed Forex brokers. Hence, most beginners get puzzled when it comes to selecting the best forex trading platform uk. In practice, it may take you several days to make a choice while there is no guarantee that it will be correct.

We are well aware of these difficulties, thus, we have compiled our own rating of companies worth your attention. We have picked up the most essential features to pay attention to so that it is quick and easy for you to make a decision.

5 Best Forex Brokers in the United Kingdom

Broker Key Feature MinimumDeposit Leverage Assets Platforms 1 FxPro Versatile choice $100 1:200 70 currency pairs MT4/MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge (web), FXPro Direct (mobile) 2 eToro Best for copy trading $50 1:30 49 currency pairs, 93 crypto pairs, 31 CFDs eToro (web, mobile) 3 Admiral Markets UK Wide range of metatrader platforms $1 1:500 49 currency pairs, 32 crypto pairs, 27 CFDs MT4, MT5, MT Supreme 4 AvaTrade Most convenient for mobile users $100 1:400 55 Forex pairs MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader 5 Interactive Brokers Best for desktops $0 1:1000 105 currency pairs, 92 CFDs Traders Workstation

Expert Tips for Beginners