In the United Kingdom, traders can choose from about a hundred licensed Forex brokers. Hence, most beginners get puzzled when it comes to selecting the best forex trading platform uk. In practice, it may take you several days to make a choice while there is no guarantee that it will be correct.
We are well aware of these difficulties, thus, we have compiled our own rating of companies worth your attention. We have picked up the most essential features to pay attention to so that it is quick and easy for you to make a decision.
5 Best Forex Brokers in the United Kingdom
|Broker
|Key Feature
|MinimumDeposit
|Leverage
|Assets
|Platforms
|1
|FxPro
|Versatile choice
|$100
|1:200
|70 currency pairs
|MT4/MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge (web), FXPro Direct (mobile)
|2
|eToro
|Best for copy trading
|$50
|1:30
|49 currency pairs, 93 crypto pairs, 31 CFDs
|eToro (web, mobile)
|3
|Admiral Markets UK
|Wide range of metatrader platforms
|$1
|1:500
|49 currency pairs, 32 crypto pairs, 27 CFDs
|MT4, MT5, MT Supreme
|4
|AvaTrade
|Most convenient for mobile users
|$100
|1:400
|55 Forex pairs
|MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
|5
|Interactive Brokers
|Best for desktops
|$0
|1:1000
|105 currency pairs, 92 CFDs
|Traders Workstation
Expert Tips for Beginners
- The first step is to make sure that the broker chosen is licensed. Luckily, you can skip that as all the companies from our list are officially certified.
- Then, have a close look at the terms of use and see whether a minimum deposit and rates offered are acceptable for you.
- Study the selection of available currency pairs and assets.
- Check whether the company provides educational videos, guides, analytics, and other kinds of support for novice users.
- Find out whether it offers copy trading or social trading options. The safest strategy for novice traders is to watch and emulate more experienced colleagues.
- Start from a demo account. No need to invest real money from the very beginning. You can get the feel of trading without any risks.