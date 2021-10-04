Your ability to act fast is important in the world of gaming and is being disadvantaged by your hardware. Whether you’re the next Esports prodigy or you’re simply a casual gamer on the weekends, your hardware is important. Collecting your pocket casino bonus can become increasingly frustrating as you always seem to be at a handicap due to low frame rates. Worse yet, your brand new ray tracing triple-A title is unable to run at the level that made the game worth its price tag.

While choosing the best gaming laptop is not extremely difficult, budget-conscious gamers will have a difficult time getting a high-quality gaming laptop. Let’s look at a well priced laptop that is the fastest in the industry and has a cheaper alternative.

What Laptop Do You Want?

Luckily 2021 has brought a lot of options to break you out of that hardware handicap without breaking the bank. When looking for something portable with all the stops from RGB lighting caked into a sleek yet edgy design that boasts all the new hardware from DDR4 ram to RTX capable graphics cards.

Even though this year’s top contender ticks almost all the boxes you won’t be joining too many Zoom meetings as this beast of a machine does not have a built-in webcam. The developers chose to focus on giving you more screen real estate, while simultaneously fitting your choice of the absolute latest and greatest.

This gaming machine comes with a NVIDIA mobile RTX graphics card paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU which makes playing your favourite game at the highest setting a reality!

Meet The Fastest Gaming Laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 has checked all the stops with an overclockable version that you can pick up right now from Argos for around £2600. This version comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Octa core processor, 3.1GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 4.5GHz, 32GB RAM DDR4, and 1TB SSD storage.

Not to mention the strongest laptop battery life. Other than in this laptop, this amount of power is unheard of in the gaming laptop world. The 90W battery is capable of hours of flight simulating.

Only Need The Basic Beast?

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with a base version that is £1000 pounds cheaper. This version is suited to all the casual gamers looking to make the change necessary to optimize their gaming.

The laptop comes in with half the ram, along with a few other parts to help cut costs. While this laptop may be slightly slower than its more expensive counterpart, it still meets the requirements needed for many gamers.

Both versions are holding PC level hardware in a mobile portable setup that looks sleek and beautiful. It won’t be mistaken for a regular laptop as it looks like a monster. Asus took a more classy approach making this laptop than previously seen in the bulky Alienware gaming laptops many are used to.

Feels, Features and Figures

There is a grill-like feature on the lid that has a prismatic touch when you open the lid. The laptop also has a silver strip around the base of the lid that adds some flair. The laptop truly looks the best when compared to other gaming laptops.

Apart from aesthetics, two thick rubber feet lift the Zephyrus G15’s chassis for airflow, but the air intake areas are slightly smaller than those of the Gigabyte Aero 17. The ROG Zephyrus G15 runs pretty hot, though given the performance and hardware it offers it makes sense.

At just under 0.8ins – (20mm) and 4.19lbs – (1.9kg), the ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the thinnest gaming laptops on the market. Its portability will make it easy to carry around in a backpack, suitable for traveling. It also comes with a top quality microphone with different sound profiles like omnidirectional and carotid. This allows it to be used for streaming, recording a lecture, or in-game chat.

While the laptop is well suited to gaming, it can lack some of the work abilities some may be looking for. It is not meant to be a work device, but artists and software developers are blurring that line as technology improves.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 does come with a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, allowing for easy biometric security.

With the ROG Armoury Crate, you can control the performance settings of your hardware and the RGB lighting on your keyboard, which is one of the most interesting built-in software features this build has to offer. Dark grey and white are two aesthetic variations of this laptop.

Is it Value for Money?

As usual, the ROG Zephyrus G15 follows the ROG Zephyrus line of awesome gaming laptops. It comes fitted with the latest AMD Ryzen processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series graphics card. The laptop is incredibly powerful and is capable of holding its own during the most demanding games.

In addition to those legendary battery life features, the device boasts a stylish chassis that is easily portable and suitable for traveling. The best gaming laptop on the market right now is this one, offering outstanding performance at an affordable price.

Although the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is not a “budget” laptop by conventional standards, you can still get it for several hundreds of dollars less than its QHD competitors. If you don’t need a 240Hz screen and can make do with an external webcam, you shouldn’t be buying any other QHD laptop in the thin 15-inch class. It delivers phenomenal results for the cost. Who really needs to be on Zoom when you are running around in Doom.

As the online gaming world continues to grow and become more competitive, make sure you are prepared with the best and fastest gaming laptop. Whether you’re a DOTA warrior or a flight sim junkie, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 has a lot to offer and can help you to raise your gaming standards.