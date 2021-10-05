Trading on Forex is an earning option available to everyone regardless of his education, professional skills, and initial capital. Yet, far from everyone manages to make jack or at least to make a living from it. Want to know how to build a rewarding career on Forex? How to trade forex for beginners? Read on.

Top 10 Tips on How to Become a Successful Trader

Learn the theory. Many people believe that trading is so simple that one can cope without wasting time on reading guides. Yet, in practice, such self-assured beginners end up losing all their money after the first few deals and leaving bankrupt and frustrated. So, to be on the safe side, a would-be trader should get acquainted with all the basic terms and trading strategies and learn how to use analytics and forecasts provided by experts, as well as how to minimize and diversify risks. Choose a reliable broker. Obviously, the first point to check is the license. Then, be sure to look through reviews written by other users and experts. Select a safe strategy. It is better to start from copy trading, i.e. mimicking other traders’ steps. That will help you understand how successful traders think and make fruitful decisions. Try a demo account. It is much safer to test your knowledge and skills in practice without investing your real money. Start from a minimum deposit. Do not deposit more than you are ready to lose. Stick to small investments. Do not put your whole deposit into one deal. Or you will lose it right away. Forex is about playing the long game. Keep your emotions under control. It is based on imperturbable common sense and scrupulous calculations. Choose “slow” trading. It usually takes months (or even years) to understand how to earn from rapid short-term fluctuations. So, you had better focus on long-term trades in the beginning. Keep on learning. Guides, articles, videos, online webinars ― take advantage of all the instruments available.

To sum up, Forex is not the platform that can bring you easy earnings. Still, if you are persistent and hard-working enough, over a certain time, you will manage to make good money and even more.