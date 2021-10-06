You may be too familiar with the effects of some of these stain-inducing foods and drinks. Tea and red wine are two of the worst things you can drink for your teeth. We’re not going to say that you should cut everything out of your diet, instead you could opt to make healthy swaps to protect your teeth and gums.

The most common foods that will stain your teeth

Foods and drinks which contain tannin can make your teeth discolour quicker, so be aware that if you’re eating or drinking one of these things in excess, you might want to reduce your intake of it.

Tea and coffee

They’re not ‘foods’, but tea and coffee are commonly drunk by a lot of people so it’s important to mention. Both of these liquids contain tannin, which stains your teeth. Although tea is often deemed healthier than coffee, some studies have suggested that black tea may actually be more staining than coffee.

Tomato sauces

Tomato sauce may taste great on pasta, but it isn’t too good for your teeth. The deep coloured red of the tomato can easily stain your teeth. If you are eating a tomato sauce, then a good idea is to brush your teeth afterwards to ensure the red sauce doesn’t linger on your enamel.

Red wine

Again, it’s not food. But, if you were to ask someone what is the most stain inducing liquid – they would probably say red wine. Red wine has a dark colour and is extremely acidic, so it’s no surprise that this liquid can easily stain your teeth.

Beetroot

Although you should eat your vegetables, beetroot can be problematic for your teeth. You’ve probably handled a beetroot before, and if you have, you’ll know how staining beetroot is. So imagine what that’s doing to your teeth!

Curry

Most curries have extremely strong colouring, especially yellow colouring, which can latch onto the enamel of your teeth and make them appear yellower than they are.

Balsamic vinegar

Eating vinegar isn’t good for your teeth because of its acidic properties, but it’s also bad for your teeth because of its deep pigmentation which can lead to additional staining.

Berries

Berries like cherries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries can stain your teeth. So can any sauces or pies which are primarily made out of berries. If you eat these in excess, try swapping them with lighter coloured fruits, like white grapes or apples.

Soy sauce

Soy sauce is extremely tasty with sushi or in a stir-fry. However, it’s a dark coloured liquid which, as you can probably guess by now, will stain your teeth.

What can I do about stained teeth?

There are steps you can take to prevent your teeth from staining, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Cut back on these foods and drinks

It’s about weighing up the benefits and drawbacks of drinking and eating particular foods and drinks. If you’re eating berries for other health benefits, like to get your five a day in, then you might not want to cut back on eating these foods. However, if you’re eating them for the sake of it, then make the swap to a different type of fruit.

Use a straw to drink staining liquids

By sipping staining liquids through a straw, it limits the amount of contact time that the liquid has with your teeth. This is a good idea if you like to drink coffee every day.

The key is to rinse and brush after eating staining foods

Poor oral hygiene is the number one cause of stained teeth. These foods can cause staining, but if you brush your teeth or rinse your mouth afterwards, this can be avoided. It’s a good idea to wait around thirty minutes to an hour before brushing or rinsing your mouth after eating. If you can’t get to a toothbrush, sugar-free chewing gum is the next best option. This way, you can enjoy the best of both worlds – you can eat the food that you want to eat, but you can also keep your teeth as healthy and white as they can be.