Although trading is widely promoted as an activity accessible to everyone, regardless of the education, in practice, to earn from Forex, one must have certain knowledge and skills. However, most traders don’t have much free time for self-education, due to a regular full-time job. Thus, they search for special instruments, which will help them make trading decisions.

And the most popular choice in such situations is a Forex Expert Advisor (another name ― a robot advisor). As you have probably guessed, it is a software product designed to provide recommendations on trading. How does it work? A user sets parameters, depending on his needs, then, the program analyzes the current market situation and statistics and gives advice on optimal inputs on entry and exit points. Also, if needed, such a program can be set to fully automate the trading process, for example, in case a trader does not have free time to execute trades in a manual mode and seeks passive income only.

5 Reasons to Use an Expert Advisor:

1. One does not need to spend time studying varied trading strategies and schemes.

2. One saves time on market analysis and makes decisions much quicker.

3. Backtesting is 100% accurate.

4. Such a program provides recommendations based on statistics only. It is a real find for those traders who have difficulties in holding their emotions under control under high-volatility conditions or in other stressful situations.

5. A trader can earn from Forex passively at minimum time expense if he wants.

To sum up, an Expert Advisor is a tool, which can make a trader’s life much easier. So, if you haven’t used it yet, be sure to make a try. Still, you had better start from a demo version to see how everything works and make sure you have chosen the right program.