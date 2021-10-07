The Forex market is a fiercely competitive industry and brokerage businesses are always in search of something new to offer their clients. Traders expect to find high level solutions everywhere, with payments being no exception. A convenient and secure payment gateway for cryptocurrency and Forex brokers is one of the key components of success.

The More Options – The Better.

In terms of traditional payment providers that FX/crypto brokers deal with, traders can deposit and withdraw funds using credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and wire transfers. The more options are available the better for their clients who are presented with a wider choice to facilitate payments .

B2Broker offers a turnkey brokerage solution enabling business owners to avoid any associated headaches. In this way they can quickly prepare to enter the market and start making a profit. The service includes the connection of secure and trustworthy payment providers.

There is also something in addition that will make your Forex business cut through your competitors. How about accepting crypto payments as a Forex broker? Such a step may broaden your target audience, as many crypto-holders have no bank accounts (especially African and Latin American inhabitants).

An Up-To-Date Solution to Boost Your Forex Brokerage Business

When a brokerage company is preparing to enter the world of crypto, the only requirement is the necessity to find a reliable crypto payment service provider. B2BinPay is the ideal answer.

B2BinPay is an award-winning provider of crypto payments that supports 800+ cryptocurrencies, including top-rated digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, etc. What does this mean for a Forex brokerage? Over 300 million people globally who hold crypto assets may open an account, deposit crypto funds, and start trading.

Business owners may ask the question: what if a Forex broker doesn’t offer crypto CFDs? B2BinPay is a multifunctional solution one of which enables your clients to get fiat currencies automatically converted by market prices. A trader deposits Bitcoin, and a cryptocurrency gateway exchanges it for US dollars, for instance.

Why Integrate B2BinPay?

As for the benefits of crypto payments, these are pretty clear, but why should a brokerage take the decision to integrate B2BinPay?

More than 800 coins, stablecoins, and tokens are supported.

Businesses get a secure wallet for storing, receiving, and exchanging their assets.

The advanced back-office system enables brokers to access a wide network of reports.

Multilingual 24/7 technical support is available.

Convenient and easy-to-use sandbox environments make it straightforward for developers to manage the settings, etc.

As of today, this Bitcoin payment service provider has been already implemented by more than 450 businesses globally.