There are a lot of watches on the market right now, and the watch market can be extremely hard to navigate. Luxury watches are an investment, something which can guarantee you a watch for life, and something you could even pass down to family.

The first watch brand you’d probably think of would be Rolex. But, there are so many other watch brands that can offer you well-made luxury watches, made with an incredible focus on detail.

So, here are the top five watches that we think are the best for men, in terms of quality, price and investment value.

1. Omega Seamaster

Seen on James Bond, Mr 007 himself, the Omega Seamaster is one of the most popular Omega watches there is. The watch typically has a stainless steel case and bracelet, and all are engraved with the Omega logo. The Omega Seamaster is available in a few different colours, including a blue, silver or black dial with orange elements. The Seamaster line is the longest-running line of watches which are produced by Omega, which only demonstrates the timelessness and versatility of these sublime watches.

2. Rolex Submariner

We’ve all heard of Rolex, and the Submariner is certainly the most popular watch style Rolex offers. On the second-hand market, the Rolex Submariner sells like no other. As the name Submariner suggests, this watch was created as a diving watch but now it’s still popular with people who have never been diving before. The depth of the water in which you can dive with the watch on has been increased over the years, which only makes the Submariner even better as a watch. Technically speaking, the watch is an automatic watch which means that it will never need to be charged or batteries changed like other watches.

3. Tag Heuer Formula 1

Tag Heuer has an extensive history of luxury Swiss watchmaking. This watch has a sponsorship by Formula 1, which makes the brand extremely popular with racing car drivers and enthusiasts. Tag Heuer dials are always protected with a lens manufactured from anti-reflective crystal glass. It also has the practical element of a stainless steel strap with a folding clasp engraved with the Tag Heuer logo on it.

4. Breitling Navitimer

Unlike other watches on this list, the Breitling Navitimer is a chronometer, which does mean that they have to be regularly sent away for servicing. This watch certainly can make a statement on your wrist, especially if you opt for the sleek black leather wrist strap. Throughout the mid 20th century the Navitimeter was used by aircraft owners and pilots. This is why the watch is finished with the Breitling slide rule and can be used to work out speed, fuel usage and climb. The Breitling Navitimer is certainly a watch which is designed for those who are more adventurous among us.

5. Patek Philippe Nautilus

Patek Philippe watches are among some of the most desired in the world. The Nautilus watches were originally inspired by the shape of a porthole and have been popular ever since their creation. This watch has an automatic movement, and like all the other watches on this list, is waterproof up to around 120m. More recently they’ve released this classic watch in a new unique colour, olive green. The Nautilus is not just recognisable by those in the know, most people will have at least heard of Patek Philippe. This watch is certainly on the higher end of the budget, but if you can afford it, it’s a great timepiece.

Finding the best watch for you

It’s all about finding the right watch for you, what fits into both your lifestyle and budget. A luxury watch will always make for the best accessory to any outfit, whether you’re wearing it to the gym, or to dinner. Investing in a luxury watch not only provides you with an element of status but also can act as an heirloom that can be passed down to any future generations, as all of these watches will age really well. So whether you opt for a Rolex, Patek Philippe or Tag Heuer, it’s guaranteed that you will be investing in one of the best accessories money can buy.