Herbalife Nutrition started over 40 years ago with the collective goal to increase the quality of nutrition globally. It started this by providing several specially crafted nutritional shakes formulated with healthy ingredients. However, as the company aged and met more customers, it realized that the approach to nutrition could not be the same for everyone. This went doubly for athletes, who put their bodies through tremendous daily stress as part of their careers. That’s why the company created its Herbalife24 lineup over a decade ago.

Herbalife24 was explicitly made with professional and semi-professional athletes in mind, targeting issues with performance. The line of products is meant to nourish the body after a particularly long workout and help the body repair in-between workout sessions. On top of this, Herbalife’s goal was to help the starting athlete think more about their recovery throughout the day. For the past ten years, Herbalife24 neglected to include products specifically made with caffeine. But this all changed on August 23rd, 2021.

That marks the date when the company announced an addition to its Herbalife24 product line. Liftoff is designed for performance on the field and off. It’s an energy boost in an easy-to-use stick pack, and many athletes are raving about it.

What Is Herbalife24 Liftoff?

Herbalife24 Liftoff is an energy supplement made with a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, natural extracts, and caffeine to give athletes an energy boost without the typical “crash” associated with coffee and tea.

Herbalife Nutrition recommends Liftoff for any time of day where mental fatigue hits and makes it hard to complete basic tasks. It’s ideal for college athletes, who must work mentally-taxing educational studies into physically-taxing athletic workouts. It packs a powerful punch without any unnatural stimulants and keeps the body’s metabolism working even during periods of rest.

Herbalife24 Liftoff Includes:

75 mg caffeine

Vitamin C

B Vitamins 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 12

Guarana extract

Inositol

L-taurine

Panax ginseng

0 sugar

0 artificial flavors

0 artificial sweeteners

15 Calories

It differs from Herbalife24 Prepare, which also includes caffeine. Whereas the caffeine in Prepare is used during pre-workout to support muscle function and blood flow, Herbalife24 works much in the same ways as coffee, keeping the person drinking it alert, focused, and ready to meet the day – regardless of the time of day. One thing to note about Herbalife24 Liftoff is that, unlike traditional coffee drinks, this energy drink contains vitamins and minerals that are designed to nourish and keep the body working at its most optimal levels, preventing fatigue naturally.

And, depending upon who you ask, the flavors taste better than your typical cup of coffee.

Herbalife24 Liftoff: Flavors

Herbalife Nutrition takes a lot of pride in its unique product flavors across its catalog. It’s especially proud of Herbalife24’s flavors since at least two of them are drastically different from their competitors’ flavor offerings.

Herbalife Liftoff currently offers six flavors. These include:

Pomegranate-Berry Blast

Ignite-Me Orange

Lemon-Lime Blast

Tropical Fruit Force

Pineapple Push

Blackberry Spark

The first four flavors in the lineup should look familiar to fans of Herbalife Nutrition products – specifically Herbalife24 products. They’re beloved flavors, even if the citrus and tropical flavors may be overused by other sports drinks manufacturers. Herbalife must have realized that they needed to create a reason for athletes to drink their mix over others, so they turned to their resident taste testers to try some more out-of-the-ordinary flavor profiles.

Herbalife Nutrition is the official sponsor of the LA Galaxy, and the company often turns to the team for insight into its products, whether that means performance-wise or taste-wise. They introduced their two new flavors, Pineapple Push and Blackberry Spark, during a blind taste test with the Galaxy. The team overwhelmingly picked Blackberry Spark as their favorite flavor, showing that sometimes stepping out of the comfort zone can make a splash.

The flavors by themselves are supposed to ignite the tastebuds and keep people energized while also keeping them happy. After all, who wants to drink something that tastes bad? But something Herbalife is known for is its innovative independent distributors and their ability to whip up tasty creations using a mix of Herbalife products.

Unique Recipes From Independent Distributors

Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors and the LA Galaxy have been integral to getting the word out about Herbalife24 Liftoff. Many distributors have created their own Herbalife24 drink recipes utilizing the new mix. Here are some fan favorites.

Captain America

½ tsp Herbalife Raspberry tea

Herbalife24 Pomegranate Liftoff

3 oz Herbalife Cranberry Aloe

Dissolve Herbalife Raspberry Tea in approximately two tablespoons of warm water. Combine dissolved Raspberry Tea, a packet of Herbalife24 Pomegranate Liftoff, and Cranberry Aloe into a 16oz Glass. Top with ice and fill with water. Gently stir until ingredients are combined and enjoy.

Green Giant

½ tsp Lemon tea

Lemon Lime Liftoff

3 oz Cranberry Aloe

Dissolve Herbalife Lemon Tea in approximately two tablespoons of warm water. Combine dissolved Lemon Tea, a Herbalife24 Lemon Lime Liftoff packet, and Cranberry Aloe into a 16oz Glass. Top with ice and fill with water. Gently stir until ingredients are combined and enjoy.

Blackberry Bomb

1 Blackberry Liftoff

½ tsp Raspberry Tea

One scoop Lemon Niteworks

1 tbsp Cranberry Aloe

Dissolve Herbalife Raspberry Tea, Blackberry Liftoff, Lemon Niteworks, and Cranberry Aloe to approximately two tablespoons of hot water. Stir to dissolve. When dissolved, combine into a 16oz Glass. Top with ice and fill with water. Gently stir and enjoy.

Beauty & The Beast

1 Pomegranate Liftoff

1 tsp Raspberry Tea

1 Strawberry Lemonade Collagen

Dissolve Pomegranate Liftoff, Raspberry Tea, and Strawberry Lemonade Collagen in approximately three tablespoons of hot water. Stir until dissolved. Next, fill a 16 oz. Glass full of ice. Pour dissolved concentrate over ice and add water until the glass is full. Gently stir and enjoy.

Pineapple Upside-Down Tea

½ tsp Original Tea

½ tsp NGR

One scoop Mango Niteworks

1 Pineapple Liftoff

½ tsp Cherry Drink Mix

Set aside a 16 oz glass with ice. In a separate container, combine Original Tea Mix, Mango Niteworks, NGR, and Pineapple Liftoff to approximately three tablespoons of hot water. Pour over ice and add water, leaving about an inch at the top. Next, mix the cherry drink mix with approximately 4oz of water. Pour on top of the space in your glass. Serve layered.

Herbalife24 Liftoff Reviews

Herbalife24 Liftoff may be a hit with the LA Galaxy, but it remains up to consumers to make up their minds about the product itself — particularly how it nourishes and energizes the body.

From an unbiased standpoint, Herbalife24 Liftoff does make a concerted effort to provide all the benefits it claims, as well as mixing up the flavor profiles of a mixed, powdered drink. That, in itself, is a worthy offering to the customer.

One of the lesser-discussed benefits of the Herbalife24 drink mix is its ability to keep athletes hydrated throughout the day, which helps with performance and alertness. Athletes lose tremendous amounts of water during workouts and continue to lose after they stop working out. The CDC recommends drinking between ½ a quart to a whole quart of water each hour (in small intervals) when the body is working hard or in the heat. Adding a flavorful caffeinated treat to water encourages athletes to hydrate throughout the day, even when not working out. In the long term, this prevents severe dehydration and improves performance.

Some things to keep in mind when reviewing Herbalife24 Liftoff for yourself:

Most nutritional guides, including those at Herbalife Nutrition, suggest a cap on daily caffeine at 400mg. Additionally, no more than 200mg of caffeine should be consumed by anyone in a single sitting. Herbalife Nutrition has managed to perfect the art of ingredient blending. Most athletes will be able to consume between 4-5 servings of Liftoff within a day. When added to water, this provides them with hydration and recovery nourishment that helps them push themselves during subsequent workouts.

Liftoff is designed for professional workouts specifically. It contains electrolytes and vitamins that athletes commonly lose during intense workouts. Therefore, be sure to pay attention to your vitamin intakes if you are not a pro or semi-pro athlete to ensure you don’t overdo anything.

Liftoff is NSF Certified For Sport. This is a big deal for most pro athletes, who may only consume products free from banned substances like steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs. The NSF works in tandem with several U.S. agencies whose focus is to promote the excellence of pro athletes. Liftoff was tested and proven to be clean of close to 300 banned substances. The NSF also audited Herbalife’s manufacturing facility to ensure GMP compliance and verified label claims to ensure product visibility.

Overall, Herbalife24 Liftoff has the potential to help professional athletes and those training to become athletes alike. As long as people watch their vitamin and caffeine intake, the drink is a healthy alternative to coffee and tea. It’s Kosher and vegetarian certified, which means it’s suitable for several modern diets. Knowing Herbalife Nutrition – and seeing the positive reaction already from athletes – it probably won’t be too long before new flavors start popping up in the Liftoff lineup.