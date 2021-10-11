Every trader is constantly seeking methods and tools, which will allow him to invest more effectively at minimum time and effort expenditure. And one of the simplest solutions is a trading bot (or advisor).

It is an algorithm that manages investments in an automated mode. In other words, it is a piece of computer code, which opens and closes positions according to the strategy implemented. It takes steps depending on the current conditions on the market and the parameters set. In practice, if it is properly developed, you can safely allow it to execute trades instead of you and receive passive income. Still, you must keep in mind that such bots require regular testing and optimization.

As you can see, a trading robot is definitely an instrument worth adding to your toolkit. But where should you get it?

All-in-all, there are 3 methods you can choose from:

1. Turn to a qualified programmer. For a certain fee, he will compile a code in accordance with your personal strategy.

2. Create it yourself. If you do not have any experience in programming, that may seem to be an impossible task. However, on the Web, there are easy-to-use guides and instructions for non-professionals. Besides, you can find code examples on open access and adjust them to your needs.

3. Use a generator. You will easily find a specialized website that offers such services for free. It does not require any programming skills. You just need to enter the parameters of your strategy and download a ready code.

Sure, the best choice is to find the time to write the code yourself from scratch as that will allow you to fully understand how it works and to effectively optimize it in the future. Still, even if you decide to rely on a professional, do not haste to try it in real conditions. Start from backtesting and trading virtual money via a demo account.