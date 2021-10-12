Owners and company heads will go to great lengths to ensure that their business does well, progresses continually, and transforms into a leader in the market. They invest vast resources, energy, time, and patience to expand to new markets and reach mountainous heights.

They also use the Sigma methodology to solidify employee productivity and a sturdy hold over the market. But what is Six Sigma? How does it help companies grow? To learn this, studying a few key details about the program will help.

What Does it Mean?

It is a globally accepted methodology that uses a unique set of management tools and ideologies to help businesses improve functioning. Its data-driven approach aims to help them reduce their margin error by decreasing defects and eliminating them gradually.

Although it may be a common assumption, it is erroneous to associate the program only with manufacturing units. Industries and businesses of all types have successfully implemented the program and made tremendous strides.

Invariably, you can find food outlets, chain stores, software companies, aerospace, and various professions using the program to grow their business.

Methodology and Principles

The highly sought-after program’s methodology calls businesses to bring their operations under a “Six Sigma” level. This essentially translates to 3.4 defects per million opportunities. The idea is to keep using a constant improvement process to refine business processes to result in stable and sustainable growth.

Now the question arises: What is Six Sigma? There are five Six Sigma principles, and each one is as critical as the other. Here’s a summary of these principles.

Customer must be the focus – The entire program is based on the widespread belief that nothing is more significant or vital than the customer. Thereby, the chief aim should be to bring your customers maximum satisfaction. It will drive sales, ensure loyalty, and boost brand value.

Gauge the value stream and find the issue – The trick is to accurately measure, monitor, and gather critical information from all aspects of the company. The insights into this extensive data will enable you to understand where the problem lies and how to get it sorted correctly.

Eliminate errors – After identifying the problems, it is time to eliminate them effectively. You can also stop everything else that does not contribute to customer satisfaction but is simply a burden.

Ensure the ball keeps rolling – You should not stop abruptly midway or even after a problem has been solved. This can make everyone complacent. Instead, involve all employees and stakeholders, and establish a structured process that everyone can follow easily. It must be designed to help them collaborate and contribute to problem-solving in the company.

Solidify a responsive, flexible system – The ultimate aim of the program is business or industry transformation. This can be achieved when individuals and organizations involved can adapt to the changing needs with ease. To facilitate this, you can ensure that all your business processes are designed for rapid, seamless integration.

The Importance of Business Individuals in the Program

You cannot enroll one or two employees in the program and expect them to change the very face of your company. That is not a good business strategy. Sigma works best when the whole organization has been brought together. In simple terms, employees who have received extensive training in the program need the support of their chief executives, team leads, and other company heads to make a difference in the business.

There are various levels of the program, and you can select one depending on the skills, intelligence, and ability of the employee in question. You can ask professionals who provide training for guidance on the issue.

It can Shape Leaders

When you empower an exceptional employee with Sigma training, the combination becomes a powerful tool in your organization. The program can take those with the slightest leadership potential and help them thrive in their job role.

Here’s what a leader shaped by the program can do for the company.

Manage multiple teams with considerable ease.

Delegate tasks wisely and ensure they are completed on time and within the stipulated time and budget.

Communicate and collaborate with colleagues on various levels of the organization.

Take the initiative to work independently and with minimal to no supervision.

Train other employees to become leaders in their own departments.

The Bottom Line

Even those who aren’t yet employed in major companies can enroll in the Sigma program. So, check eligibility criteria and choose a level that can teach you the most. For instance, the program is an excellent fit for engineers, graduates, arithmetic specialists, or MBA professionals, among others. A certificate from this program can catapult your employability to the next level, ensuring you have bright career prospects.