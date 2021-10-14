Have you already got an Individual Retirement Account? Or are you considering this option right now? In any case, be sure to look through our review about Roth IRAs ― a perfect variant for investors.

Even if you are only in your 20s, today is the best time to make a start to your pension savings. While you are young, active, and fit for work, take care of your well-being during retirement. More to the point, we will prompt you how to invest these savings at the biggest profit.

At first, let us answer the question: “What is a Roth IRA?”. It is a type of Individual Retirement Account, which allows one to earn from investments without paying any taxes. To be more precise, a user pays taxes on the money he deposits to an account, then all the withdrawals are tax-free. Even if he manages to multiply his savings by investing them in varied assets, he will not be charged any taxes on that. By the way, using such an account, one can invest in an extensive range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, gold, silver, and others. At the same time, Roth IRAs offer extremely flexible terms ― there are no age limits, required minimum distributions, or maximum withdrawal limits. By the way, you can use a Roth IRA simultaneously with other types of pension accounts to get extra savings. However, to be objective, we must mention the possible difficulties as well ― there is a penalty for early withdrawals and there are no loan options.

The next question you are probably going to ask is: “How to open a Roth IRA?”. You can turn to a bank, a stockbroker, or a robo-advisor platform. No doubt, the most convenient option is to choose a licensed online broker service, especially if you are an active trader. We recommend you try Webull as they offer free-of-charge set-up, a huge selection of assets to trade, ultimate informational support, and lots more.