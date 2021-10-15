Forex is today one of the rapidly developing markets, where not only currency transactions (buying and selling) are carried out, but also trading in metals and other currency equivalents. The profit from such operations is the amount of the difference that is formed between the purchase/sale of currency. Most private traders prefer to use brokers to conduct business, acting as intermediaries.

Broker functions

What tasks does it perform:

uses reliable financial instruments of activity;

lends funds from an account opened by a trader in the same equivalent;

analyzes information provided by leading news agencies.

Each transaction made brings the broker interest. Their activities are controlled by official government means. To check the validity of the license of the company represented by the broker, you can go to the website of the authority that issued the permit.

How to Choose a Reliable Forex Broker?

Let’s list the points that a reliable forex broker must match:

Authoritative regulation and licensing.

Transparent system for depositing and withdrawing money.

Segregation of profits in reliable banks.

Availability of innovative systems for obtaining liquidity and processing quotes.

Stable conditions for trading.

Availability of quality technical and informational support.

No emphasis on bonus programs and promotions.

The main thing is to realize where you are investing money. Before starting funds, you should study the broker very carefully and collect as much information as possible about him.

Best UK Forex Brokers

Responsible choice of best forex brokers UK is a significant component of future success because the size of your profit is determined mainly by how favorable the terms of cooperation offered by the intermediary are. In addition, a trustful broker is the guarantor of your stability and financial security. The broker rating will help you to make your choice.



eToro is a relatively new but fast growing brokerage firm with over 5 million traders in 140 countries. Unlike the vast majority of brokers, Etoro strives to engage its clients in the trading process while educating and preparing them for the difficult and stressful environment of foreign exchange trading.



FXPRO is an international broker of the Forex financial market. The company is headquartered in London. In addition, the FXPRO brokerage company has official offices in Monaco, the UAE, Cyprus and other countries. The company’s strengths are the almost complete absence of slippage, competitive spreads, quick withdrawal of funds.



Admiral Markets positions itself as a UK broker headquartered in London. It has been working in the Forex market since 2001, at the moment the company’s turnover is about $ 40 billion per year. The enterprise is quite popular, which is confirmed by numerous positive reviews about this company.



AvaTrade is headquartered in Dublin. The broker offers retail, options, and professional accounts. AvaTrade has branches in 11 countries and has a variety of web, desktop, and mobile trading platforms. It offers Forex and CFD options on multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.



Despite its young age, the British broker Tickmill has become very popular among traders worldwide due to its safety and quality of service. The broker offers services for trading CFD contracts on currency pairs, indices, oil, metals.



Exness is an online broker founded in 2008 in Russia. Since then, it has cdeveloped into a large company. This is not surprising since the firm is one of the few online forex brokers that perform their work as transparently as possible.



Saxo Bank is one of the financial organizations specialized in providing Forex broker services. It also allows clients to trade on the CFD, ETF, and stock options market. The company enables private and corporate users to trade on specially designed accounts and master the unique functionality of the platform