WYSIWYG HTML Editors are practical tools that allow you to quickly create and edit code. WYSIWYG stands for What You See Is What You Get, meaning code writing and the result happen simultaneously in real-time. It is particularly useful for project teams – here is why.

See the history in WYSIWYG Editor

Some WYSIWYG HTML Editor allows you to save any changes you make to a document. The history of changes is shown as successive versions, which can be given any name. However, changes are also recorded without additional interference and can be accessed at any time with the date and time of a particular edit. The history of changes is saved for all persons editing a given document in order to facilitate the tracking of amendments and code additions.

The best solution for teams – collaborative editing

Documents created with the code editor are stored in the cloud, allowing access for many people at one time. Therefore, it is a perfect way to organize work in a team, especially in the era of remote working. A collaborative real-time editor allows all authorized users to read and edit the document. They can also observe changes made by other users in real-time. The editor also allows users to add comments and discuss changes. Users can be added to different models of authorizations, which give them the ability to edit the text or only to add comments or read the document. Users can see the results of their work thanks to split screen preview.

Best HTML editor gives you many possibilities and flexible programming

The program is a rich text editor, which gives the possibility not only to create HTML pages, but also allows you to conveniently add external media. So you can put in a document photos from disk or videos from YouTube, which will be responsive. The editor also works with other formats – it allows you to conveniently copy content from other editors and format it for different extensions. The finished file can be downloaded in any document format, such as doc or PDF. It also allows creating an HTML page.

Automation and pleasure of working in WYSIWYG Editor

The editor has built-in automatic text formatting, including a WYSIWYG HTML Editor. It allows you to keep an eye on the output from the code you are writing and speeds up the pace of your work. In addition, it allows you to edit other programming languages and access a number of plugins to make your work easier. Moreover, the user interface is very friendly – operation is intuitive and simple. The editor has many features that not only make work easier but also more enjoyable – these include customized user avatars and a clean design which makes it a beautiful JavaScript Web Editor. There is also API documentation available for users. Therefore, it will work well for both small projects and large corporate processes.