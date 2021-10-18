Can you start trading stocks if you do not have any experience in that? At first glance, it seems that, to become a trader, you must spend at least a few weeks learning. But, in practice, you can start right away if you make use of signals compiled by professional traders.

What are stock trading signals? These are short instructions on which stocks to buy or sell and at which price. They usually include the name of the stock, the optimal price limit when one should enter a trade, the stop-loss and take-profit prices. In practice, to make a decision concerning a trade, you should analyze a wide variety of aspects like volumes, a support level, a resistance level, moving averages, and others. Obviously, that takes a huge amount of time, especially if you are a beginner. Besides, such analysis requires extensive knowledge and experience. Using stock signals will allow you to earn good money by paying minimum time. That’s a perfect solution for those traders that have a second full-time job. Besides, professional signals will allow you to minimize losses and maximize profits while you are still learning.

Where to get stock signals? The best choice is to subscribe to a professional provider and receive triggers on a regular basis. To choose such a service, search on the Web and check reviews left by other traders. When you find a service with a proper reputation, view what kind of signals they provide and which assets they specialize in. In case there is a free trial period, use it to test the quality of signals. But do not haste risking real money, trade via a demo account at first.

Speaking about exact provider names, try FXTM, Learn2Trade, The Robust Trader, Elliott Wave Forecast, WeTalkTrade. Also, you can subscribe to a provider right on the trading platform such as eToro or MQL5. Insuchacase, searchbyrating.