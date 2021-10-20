Are you a creative person, interested in finding a way to sell designer clothes online without having to run all over town? There are three straightforward ways you can start selling designer clothes online: Buy designer clothes from online marketplaces, sell your own clothing brand, or sell popular brands from online boutiques. Whatever path you choose, the most important thing to remember is that you need to target your market correctly. In this article, we will talk about how to do that.

There are three ways you can start selling designer clothes on an online marketplace. You can sell designer resale wear, like Gucci, Versace, Chanel, and Dior. Or, you can sell new and used designer wear from reputable online wholesalers. If you want to start out small, buy resale or pre-owned fashions from online resellers who have put up their own sites. A sizeable number of them do.

One of the advantages of starting out at an online marketplace is that you can build a customer community and find potential customers who share the same interests as you. One of our favourites is Reissue, a free online marketplace for designer, streetwear, and vintage clothing. Reissue has an exceptionally diverse collection clothing for sellers to choose from, and they charge 0% commission! Many sellers have built up large followings on Reissue.

Another opportunity on Reissue is to sell used clothes online, either from a drop-shipper or from your own inventory. Some of the most popular brand names in designer fashion are: Calvin Klein, Burberry, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Guess, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Vera Bradley. These are just a few of the names that regularly appear on Reissue. You can search for items with the keywords listed above. Drop shipping companies are welcome to list with this directory as well.

As we said, there are two other options to sell designer clothes online using drop shipping companies, eBay or Etsy. Drop shipping is when the online retailer does not own the merchandise and pays a dropship wholesale supplier. The drop shipper takes care of shipping and returns the sold item, usually with a small commission fee. So, you don’t have to worry about paying overhead costs or labour. eBay, on the other hand, does require you to pay a small commission fee.

There are many sellers on eBay who use drop shippers, but you must be careful. Many sellers post fake pictures of their merchandise pretend to sell designer clothes but sell used clothes instead. eBay’s program is also being abused by some sellers by selling duplicate, used clothes, for the same price as the real thing. Be sure to do your homework and research a potential drop shipper before purchasing any items from them.

If you prefer to sell designer clothes online using a consignment store, there are a few things you need to consider. One of the biggest pros to selling clothing resale through a consignment store is that you do not have to worry about paying retail cost for the items sold. Most consignment stores include this in the sale price; however, it is wise to check.

Another fashionable way to sell designer clothing online and through a consignment store is by starting your own website. This allows you to reach a worldwide audience at an exceptionally low cost. If you are computer savvy, I recommend creating a website like eBay for your designer clothing business. The only difference is that you will be selling your items directly to customers, not through an auction site or a drop shipper. It does not take long to set up and start your own website based on e-commerce software like WordPress.