If you’re looking for a PR agency to help improve your brand awareness and drive more business, there is no shortage of PR agencies in London to choose from, and across the rest of the UK.

The issue isn’t finding a PR agency, the issue is choosing the right PR agency for your business.

Keep in mind that working with the right PR agency is going to be the difference between seeing your brand and reputation improve as you pass your competitors – or the opposite; a PR company that isn’t aligned with your business will do more harm than good.

To help set you on the right path, here are some of the most important things to consider when looking for a new PR agency in London:

Ask around for recommendations

The PR space is very competitive, there are a lot of agencies and it can be hard to know how reliable they are and what level of expertise they have without working with them.

The problem, however, is that even a short working relationship with an agency that isn’t right for your brand can damage your reputation and brand loyalty.

Therefore, one of the best ways you can get some reassurance that an agency is going to do what they say is to ask within your circles for a recommendation. If someone you know has worked with an agency, you will get an inside scoop on them.

Look for industry-specific agencies

Industry knowledge and expertise are everything when it comes to high-level PR. The better an agency knows your industry, the better they are going to be able to represent you.

Start by looking for PR agencies in London that specialise in your industry. If you can’t find one, then start looking for agencies with some experience in your industry or niche.

Having industry contacts gives a PR agency a huge head start and is one of the things that can give you a competitive edge in the market – so it’s worth looking into.

Work out your budget

It’s an industry standard to pay a monthly retainer for PR services, and most agencies build their services around a client’s budget.

Therefore, it makes sense to know your budget ahead of time so you can discuss this with prospective agencies to figure out where you stand.

It’s also important that you stick to your budget. Make it clear how much you can pay per month, then negotiate what services you want to be completed each month and stick to it.

Look through their portfolios

Most PR agencies will display their best work on their websites and be more than happy to run you through some of their best work.

In fact, if an agency doesn’t have a portfolio for you to look through, that’s a red flag.

Make sure you take a good look at what they’ve achieved and how some of the other brands they’ve worked with are performing. The closer their previous work aligns with what you want for your brand, the better.

Meet and interview the agency

Choosing a PR agency isn’t something you should do without meeting the people who will be working on your account in person.

Remember, this agency and the people working there are going to be representing your brand and communicating with your customers and other businesses in your industry.

It’s essential that you’re comfortable that they are able to represent your brand in the right way. It’s also important you have a clear line of communication with the agency to be kept up to date with their progress.