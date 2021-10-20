One of the many changes COVID-19 pandemic has brought into our lives is the reinforcement of a new way of working. Remote working existed before lockdown, but it wasn’t that massive and there were still some doubts about it. That is exactly what changed during confinement. Being forced to work from home for so long was for many the final confirmation that it’s no longer necessary to travel for hours to get to the office to work, because you can do the exact same work and much more from home.

Home office has actually proven to be a win-win solution that provides benefits for both employees and employers. They can both save money and improve their working experiences by allowing a more flexible way of organizing tasks and sharing with coworkers from all around the globe.

With all doubts about remote working cleared, many businesses are going through their transition and financially struggling to set up a remote work infrastructure. Limitations due to the pandemics have put more than one business under economic stress. Being under a budget is not the best scenario for investing in a whole new way of working, given many of the changes needed implies money spending.

Fortunately, some software developments, such as TSplus Remote Access, offer a solution for business transition to remote at a very reasonable cost, providing an excellent way of innovating and optimizing IT spending at the same time.

What is TSplus Remote Access?

TSplus Remote Access is a Secure Remote Desktop and Application Delivery software that enables users to access their work applications and data from any device.

Remote Desktop software and services have been on the market for a long time, and there are many available. Most of them are quite expensive and, thus, unaffordable for strained business.

TSplus Remote Access is the most affordable remote desktop software in the market. With its perpetual licencing model (buy once, own forever) and low price point, it is the perfect solution for SMBs looking to web-enable their business applications to allow their teams to work remotely.

TSplus Remote Access has been on the market since 2007 and with that solid experience is currently offering user-friendly and robust remote access solutions that secure an impressive experience to their over 5 million users worldwide.

One of the best ways of knowing about a software’s performance is by going through users reviews online. When going to TSplus Remote Access reviews, you can easily find that its users are grateful because of the many benefits encountered when using the software.

Some of its most appreciated features are remote desktop access, application publishing, remote printing, active directory support, web access and RemoteApp, connection from all devices and browsers, load balancing, gateway portal and 2FA and advanced security, among others.

Starting with TSplus

Everybody knows that the first steps can sometime be difficult, not only because of the investment required but also due to the knowledge that may be required to start working with a new technology.

Even though each software is designed in the most user-friendly way, doubts can still appear. For that reason, TSPlus provides their customers with many support options to secure a perfect starting experience.

On their website, customers can access to indispensables resources such as user guides, forums, video tutorials or a demo server. Each of these tools was designed to help customers fully understand TSplus Remote Access features and functions.

Also, the company provides a knowledge base where the most common issues are described along with a step-by-step troubleshooting guide.

Furthermore, TSBot is a friendly support bot that can also be consulted through chat to find the right solution.

To conclude, many businesses are switching to remote working and are searching for the right software infrastructure to allow their workers access everything from home. TSplus Remote Access offers an excellent solution at a very convenient cost, allowing business to save up to 80% on their remote work infrastructure budget, as well as in office maintenance expenses. Businesses interested in this offer can access the free trial which can be downloaded from the company’s website.