When comparing car insurance companies, several factors come into play to get the best coverage and rate for your situation. Of the many factors to consider, remember the five Cs: Cost, Coverage, Customer Service, Compare, and Choose. Then you will be well on your way to selecting the best coverage for yourself and your family.

Cost

First, most people want to know what their coverage is going to cost. Cost is certainly an important factor for your household budget and financial planning. However, it may not be the most vital factor in choosing your car insurance. The cost of car insurance largely depends on the type of coverage you choose for your vehicle. Make sure to compare your current rates with other company’s quotes usually available for free online.

Also, remember to check each company’s special bonuses or offers for safe drivers, rideshare drivers, and no or low accident history. These bonuses can make a difference in your monthly premium and coverage type.

Coverage

Next, and arguably most important, is the coverage you can expect from your car insurance company. It helps to know what kind of driver you are and what specific type of coverage you need. Most companies offer the following: comprehensive, collision, liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.

• Comprehensive coverage: This covers the policy owner’s vehicle in case of accident or other damage that may occur outside an accident (like hail or weather damage).

• Collision coverage: This covers the policy owner’s vehicle in the event of an accident but does not cover damage to the other motorists’ vehicle(s).

• Liability coverage: This protects the policy owner in the event he or she causes damage to other motorists’ vehicle(s).

• Uninsured or under-insured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage: This protects the policy owner in the event uninsured or under-insured motorists damage your vehicle or injure the driver.

Be sure you understand what kind of coverage you already have. Then compare it with the kind of coverage you require for yourself and each driver in your household. That way, you can choose which car insurance policy is right for your needs.

Customer Service

Another crucial factor to consider is the customer service of the companies you’re comparing. The nature of insurance is such that it is only needed when it is time to use it. Therefore, the insurance company you choose must have excellent customer service.

Your provider should be easily available and have a mobile app or an easily navigable website. It should also be clear on whom to call in the event of an accident. How quickly the provider responds to inquiries indicates how they will respond to an insurance claim.

An ideal insurer will ensure that there is a point person available when you need assistance. Then, you can depend on a quick turnaround and won’t have to deal with a lot of paperwork.

Also important is your contact person at the company. He or she should be easy to keep in touch with and have regular or consistent hours. The contact person should also be kind and courteous and reflects the values upheld by the car insurance provider.

Compare

Once you have all your vehicle information gathered and coverage options chosen, it is time to closely examine the insurance companies you’re considering. Remember, comparing rates is only part of the process. Be sure to weigh the pros and cons of the coverage options. Then, look at driver discounts and any offers the company provides before making your final decision. It is also a good idea to look at online testimonials and reviews for each company to see how they handle their customer service. For example, you can browse through Progressive insurance reviews and Geico insurance reviews. Are they worth the price compared to the competition?

Choose

You’re ready to choose! Armed with your vehicle’s information plus your new knowledge about each company, you can now make the best decision for your family, finances, and safety.

Everyone needs car insurance, so make sure you are getting the best possible care for your specific scenario. You want the right coverage for your needs and budget and the best car insurance company for you and your family’s comfort.