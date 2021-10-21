One of the most important pieces of information about a casino game to experienced slots players is its RTP. Using the Return to Player value, players can estimate roughly how much they can lose when playing a slot title. To make it easier to understand, let’s look at RTP as some sort of reverse house edge using everyone’s best slot, Starburst, as a perfect example.

The RTP adjudged this game is about 96.1%. Applying our previous analogy to this RTP will mean that the players will get 96.1% of their stake back while the house edge will be 3.9%. But that doesn’t mean that if you wager $100 in Starburst, you will necessarily get back $96.10 because the idea of RTP is in theory meaning it is likely to happen or not happen.

Moreover, RTP is calculated over time and not on a single wager so you have to play multiple times to benefit from RTP if it’s to fall in your favour. There are instances when a player can wager $10 on a game and go home with $80 while other times, they can go home empty-handed. Since these games rely on RNG technology, they are completely random, but the Return to Player value gives a hint of what to expect.

High RTP Slots

High RTP Slots are random choices and varies among online platforms or depending on who you ask. However, we think that a high RTP slot has an RTP of 98% and above. While the mid-range and average range RTP usually settle between 95% and 97.99%. Anything from 94.99% and below should be regarded as a low range RTP. Besides the RTP and the in-game bonuses, online casinos ensure that their customers are encouraged to play more games through their profitable bonuses. However, some of these require bonus codes, including bet365 bonus code no deposit.

Nonetheless, most players are willing to make bets on the highest Return to Player slots because it is less likely that they will lose their bankroll when they play these games. Read on to learn where the best RTP slots are so that you can win most of your bets and find out which games offer the highest return to players.

Ugga Bugga

Ugga Bugga designed by Playtech leads us into the Jungle. This slot has an RTP of 99.07% and was released in 2006. The game features bongos galore, tribal masks and tropical fruits which are arranged in ten rows of three reels in two groups. In this slot, the reels spin independently and there are ten in-built pay lines.

Despite low volatility and Wild symbol being the only bonus feature to speak of, the unique layout and high RTP of Ugga Bugga keep attracting players.

Mega Joker

Since it was released in 2013, the Mega Joker slot from NetEnt has been a fan favourite thanks to its classic fruit machine style and progressive jackpot. In many ways, Mega Joker is much like the old slot machines which it’s modelled after with 3 rows, 3 reels, and 5 lines.

This slot, however, offers more than we think. In addition to the high RTP of 99%, it also has a progressive jackpot. When it comes to appealing to players, no phrase beats the phrase ‘progressive jackpot’.

Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix

The sequel to Rainbow Riches includes new bonus features for players who enjoy slots with high RTPs of 98%. This game has a high RTP of 98% because it has a big bet feature. In the Big Bet feature, players can raise their stake while triggering three bonus features, which will then apply to the next set of free spins. Rainbow Riches Pick N Mix offers a variety of bonuses, including coin wins, multipliers, and more.

Ooh Aah Dracula

The title of this slot is a catchy one as Barcrest did a good job on it. This Barcrest slot was released in 2015 and comes with a lively soundtrack that matches its tacky design. Designed on a 5*3 reel, this slot has ten bet lines, and offers free spins, medium variance, wilds, pick and click bonus game.

In addition, there’s a high-roller option that awards five free spins at the specified stake. This game offers an RTP of 99%.

Jackpot 6000

Jackpot 6000 may not appear to be all that exciting at first glance, with its 5 reels, 3 rows, and a classic slot appearance. However, if you look closely, you’ll find not only a high RTP of 98.86% but also an in-game jackpot.

The Supermeter is the most fun feature of this slot. The Supermeter gives players the possibility to use their winnings to play when two jokers land on the reels revealing a mystery prize, which can payout up to 6,000 coins.

1429 Uncharted Seas

With this exploration slot, you’ll get to travel back in time and far out to sea. This Thunderkick slot has a unique look that makes it appear like the game is being played over an old map. With 25 pay lines to aim for, 1429 Uncharted Seas has five reels and three rows players can use to aim for big wins.

Conclusion

Understandably, players are always looking for the best value for their money. It can be difficult to find the best RTP slots to play. Nevertheless, there are a few good titles from creative studios across a variety of fields, sizes, and range of themes.

It’s important to remember that the return-to-player (RTP) rating does not guarantee how much you will win, but can give you a good idea of what you can expect from your gameplay.