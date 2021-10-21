The selection of cryptocurrencies on the market is so wide that choosing the most promising one is not so easy. Today, we would like to tell you about XRP ― a cryptocurrency that has all the chances to dramatically grow in price and provide huge profits to its owners. Below, you will also find simple instructions on how to purchase it.

To be objective, as of now, XRP by Ripple cannot boast a high price. But many experienced traders believe that it will skyrocket in the future. The unique feature of this cryptocurrency is its orientation towards the needs of the financial industry. It was created to provide Ripple users with the opportunity to make international transactions at the fastest speed (as of now, it takes a few seconds) and at the cheapest rates. Another fact you should know is that this cryptocurrency is characterized by high volatility, which allows one to earn from frequent price fluctuations.

So, how to buy XRP?

1. Do market research. Find out what is the current price of the cryptocurrency chosen and look through historical data and expert forecasts on its movements.

2. Register an account on a cryptocurrency exchange platform that supports XRP trading, for example, on Binance.

3. Transfer your first deposit either in fiat or cryptocurrency. On Binance, you should tap on “Wallet” for that.

4. Make a purchase when the price is the lowest available. For that, open the bottom menu on Binance, pick up the cryptocurrency needed, and click on “Buy”. By the way, on this platform, there is also an easier option ― you can purchase XRP without any prior deposits. For that, sign up, then find the button “Buy Crypto” right near the icon of the platform, and choose “Credit/Debit Card”.

In practice, the most difficult task is to determine when is the best time to execute the trade. For that, keep patient and watch market trends and forecasts by experienced traders.