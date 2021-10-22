What do you know about Forex bonuses? Do you pay attention to this point when choosing which company to turn to? If no, it is high time to change your mind. Such bonuses can bring you real profits, so do not miss the chance! Read on to learn about varied types of Forex bonuses, as well as their benefits.

Most brokers provide welcome bonuses only. Such offers are intended at attracting new clients. As a rule, they are transferred to a user’s account at once after he signs up, passes verification, and makes his first deposit. It can be either a fixed sum which is equal for all new clients or a certain percentage of a deposit executed.

Pros:

· Even if a user cannot afford to make a hefty deposit, he receives extra money for investing.

· Bonus money can compensate for potential losses, which are rather common at early stages.

At the same time, one should keep in mind that, when a trader wants to receive or withdraw any bonus money, he must meet a range of requirements.

Besides, when searching for brokers with bonus, you will see that some of them provide financing to new users even before they transfer any money to their accounts. Such offers are called no deposit bonuses.

Pros:

· A user can make profits without investing any money.

· There is no risk of losing your own money.

· You can test your trading skills, as well as the broker chosen, without any real deposits.

However, some brokers go beyond standard promo offers and provide bonuses after every deposit (if a trader meets certain requirements).

Pros:

· Such bonuses are extremely helpful for traders with a limited budget as they can receive extra money for investing.

· The more money a trader has at his disposal, the more he can earn.

· Bonus money allows a user to test the services of a broker at minimum expense.

Now, you probably want to know which Forex brokers provide the most advantageous bonus offers. So, if you are interested in welcome bonuses, we recommend you try XM, AvaTrade, or RoboForex, no deposit bonuses ― FBS, Instaforex, or Tickmill, deposit bonuses ― Weltrade, World Forex, or Forex4You.