Despite the fact that most men are uncomfortable talking about it, erectile dysfunction is actually common. About 30 percent of men aged 40 to 70 have trouble achieving or maintaining an erection.

A large number of men assume that erectile dysfunction, or ED, is psychological.

Often, men try erectile disfunction treatment without having to visit a doctor (online Potenzmittel). It usually helps, but the problem could be more serious. Research indicates that underlying vascular (blood vessel) problems account for the majority of ED cases. Additionally, men with underlying medical problems may also suffer from serious health problems.

Here are five things you should know about ED and its impact on your health.

1. Heart Disease and Erectile Dysfunction Go Hand in Hand

ED is a common complication of coronary heart disease in men.

When plaque accumulates in the arteries, it decreases the flow of blood to the heart and impairs the functioning of the blood vessels. Good blood flow is also important for erectile function. Furthermore, some medications that treat high blood pressure can also cause ED.

2. Dysfunction of the erectile system is a sign of early warning

Heart disease begins with endothelial dysfunction, a condition in which the blood vessels are unable to dilate properly. A first sign of endothelial dysfunction is the appearance of abnormal blood vessels in the penis. The ED may give the first clue that something is amiss in many cases. “The symptoms of erectile dysfunction are often a precursor to heart disease”.

3. Diabetes May Contribute to Erectile Dysfunction

Additionally, ED is closely related to Type 2 diabetes. It is possible to damage the blood vessels and nerves involved in erectile function due to high blood sugar levels. According to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, almost half of men who had diabetes also had erectile dysfunction.

4. Putting the dots together is crucial

ED is an embarrassing condition. A lot of men don’t even mention it to their doctor. Often, men who see their doctors don’t mention other worrying symptoms because they are so focused on their distress in the bedroom.

Men often ignore signs of heart disease like shortness of breath and chest pain. If you have the condition, ask your doctor if you should be screened for risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.