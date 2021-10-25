Bitcoins are one of the most popular assets for investing in Pakistan. Do you want to know why? Read on to learn more about this cryptocurrency and its advantages, as well as the platforms where you can buy it in Pakistan.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to get available to investors. It was created more than 10 years ago. It is a widely-known fact that, over this period, its price skyrocketed. As a result, it brought a real fortune to millions of users.

Pakistan is a great place for those who plan to invest in this asset as local rules and laws are not as strict as in other Asian countries.

So, why do so many people decide to invest in Bitcoin?

· Quick transfers (as a rule, only a few minutes).

· Low transaction fees.

· No transaction geographical limits.

· Independence from governments, international finance authorities, banks.

· Absolute confidentiality and reliable protection of users’ personal information.

· No risk of freezing or seizing.

· No risk of hacking attacks (but an investor must take care of the protection of his wallet).

· Outstanding potential for huge profits.

Now, let us explain how to buy Bitcoin in Pakistan. There are three most popular variants ― Binance, Kraken, and ByBit. All of them are safe and comfortable to use. Still, we want to recommend you start from Binance. It is the best choice for beginners as it offers ultimately low transaction fees and an extremely user-friendly interface, which is essential for novice users. Buying Bitcoin via this platform takes just a few minutes ― register, click on the tab “Buy Crypto” on the home page, choose a payment method, choose a sum you want to invest, go through identity verification, complete your purchase. Afterward, you can transfer the cryptocurrency bought to the wallet chosen. For the sake of security, it is advisable to choose a paper or hardware walletrather than a usual online one.