Bitcoin is the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoins are digital money with their own rules for conducting transactions that cannot be violated. You can buy bitcoin in several ways: for cash, through a mobile application, or on an exchange. The most popular platforms for buying and selling bitcoin are Coinbase and Binance.



Coinbase is a popular American cryptocurrency exchange. It was launched in the summer of 2012 when only a few people knew about cryptocurrencies, and the price of bitcoin was only $ 10. Today, Coinbase is deservedly included in the list of leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has a solid trading volume and high capitalization. The list of partner countries is constantly updated and published on the exchange website. Coinbase is the most conservative and regulated exchange. The company relies on working exclusively in the legal field. Despite these strict rules of operation, users are won over by the high degree of protection of the assets of Coinbase customers. 98% of user funds are stored in offline hardware wallets, and the rest of the cryptocurrency is insured. In the event of any fraudulent activity, Coinbase guarantees its customers a full refund of the lost funds under the insurance policy.



The Binance cryptocurrency exchange entered the world TOPs in terms of trading volume a year after its opening, and at the moment it tops the list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges. Since 2018, the exchange has been the undisputed leader in terms of trading volume and the number of users. Binance has attracted the attention of the entire blockchain community and traders through its low commission fees and a huge number of currency pairs. The key idea of ​​the creator of the exchange is to eliminate dependence on regulators from various states. To do this, the company had to expand, opening branches in different countries. Binance was originally an exchange that specializes in Crypto-to-Crypto transactions, which also helped to avoid dependence on regulators. But, starting in 2019, trading pairs with fiat were added to the exchange.



Bitcoin legal status

As cryptocurrency spreads around the world, people are increasingly wondering: is Bitcoin legal? Due to the fact that the new type of money does not have appropriate regulatory regulation and a specific legal status, the attitude towards bitcoin in different countries varies greatly.

The whole essence of the debate regarding bitcoin in the international market and in domestic policy boils down to the absence of a single legislative field within which legal activities with the use of virtual money would be carried out.

Canada is on the list of countries that stimulate the development of bitcoin. These states are developing a regulatory framework with the aim of introducing digital currency into the economy.