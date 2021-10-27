There are a lot of different products on the market today to aid with packaging and shipping. Making a decision on what’s the best packaging to use is tricky, and depends on the nature of the product you’re storing or sending. Luckily, over time, there have been many innovations in packaging to make these decisions easier, and Gaylord box liners fall into this category. You may be wondering whether you need Gaylord box liners for your product, how they work, and what benefits they provide. Here, we give you a useful overview to help you make the right decision for you.

Understanding Gaylord liners and the history of their development and use

Gaylord liners are created using multi-layer laminate, providing successful protection against atmospheric changes and moisture. The term Gaylord is typically used in the US and Canada in reference to the box’s style, which has a wall that is triple-corrugated. The name comes from the first boxes of this sort that were initially manufactured by the St. Louis-based Gaylord Container Company. In 1955, the Gaylord business was acquired by Crown Zellerbach, a company in San Francisco. The name Gaylord, nevertheless, has stuck, and it is still used today for describing the sort of liners that are utilised to line these bigger boxes for the transport of goods.

The benefits of Gaylord liners

A Gaylord liner is manufactured to the customer specifications so that it offers an excellent fit within the outer corrugated box layer it is being utilized for. The best packaging companies on the market today will provide you with a wide range of options to select from, ensuring you end up with the best possible solution for your needs.

There are a lot of different benefits that are associated with using Gaylord boxers. These boxes are incredibly economical. They can save you money in a number of ways. For instance, you can reuse and use Gaylord boxes that are durable and strong. Because of the large size of these boxes, you can also combine shipments effectively, and this will save you money.

Durability is another benefit that is associated with using a Gaylord box. This is because these boxes are made utilising corrugated cardboard, which makes them much more durable. For those who are unaware, corrugated boxes are created using three different paper layers, which incorporate the outside liner, the inside liner, and a flute that runs between these liners. This design is ideal for a number of different reasons. Firstly, these boxes are incredibly durable and strong. In addition to this, you get the added strength you need without having a more negative impact on the environment.

Aside from this, you need to consider the fact that Gaylord liners are eco-friendly as well. This is because they have been made using materials that can be reused and recycled. You will find that a lot of people use their Gaylord boxes again and again. When a box is used, it does not need to be manufactured, and so CO2 emissions, water consumption, and bi-products are reduced. In addition, material use is saved as well, meaning fewer trees are required, and so all of this comes together to benefit the environment.

Final words on Gaylord liners

Now, hopefully, we’ve told you everything that you need to know about Gaylord box liners. We hope that this has given you a better understanding of these products and when they are most suitable for you. With so many different options to select from, you can be sure you will be able to find the right style and size for the product in question.