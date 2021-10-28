In an era of continued economic uncertainty, Silicon Valley start-ups continue to innovate, creating critical technological advancements capable of having a revolutionary impact on industries, economies and people’s lives.

From networking to big data and cybersecurity, every start-up needs one thing to turn its founders’ dreams into a commercial reality: money. However, with many markets still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, it is understandable that some would-be investors are feeling hesitant.

Technology is crucial to businesses. Irrespective of the size of an enterprise, technology has both tangible and intangible benefits that enhance productivity, ultimately making businesses more profitable. Technological infrastructure impacts not just efficiency but also the corporate culture and relationships of a business, as well as affecting data security and trade advantages.

Technology helps brands to communicate with customers, promoting clear and fast interactions. Q&A sections on websites provide answers to common questions, not only enhancing a business’s image, but also negating the need for customers to reach out directly, reducing the burden on employees.

Analytics help businesses track cash flow, as well as saving time and preserving physical space. Warehouse inventory technologies enable business owners to manage storage costs, while video conferencing negates the need for executives to attend corporate headquarters for meetings, saving time and money.

With lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in place in many countries worldwide throughout much of the pandemic, video conferencing technology has played a critical role in terms of enabling businesses to remain operational over the past 18 months. By June 2020, Zoom was attracting 300 million meeting participants every day. It is sobering to realise that without investment, the platform would never have got off the ground.

Roman Semiokhin is a philanthropist and serial investor with an in-depth understanding of the tech industry. The education sector has been acutely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his resident country of Cyprus, Mr Semiokhin seeks to create an innovative educational institution, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and harnessing the latest research in new ways to deliver engaging and effective learning.

Technology benefits businesses in a number of different ways, including:

Delivering an unlimited supply of knowledge

Helping to improve communication

Enhancing efficiency

Protecting against cyberattacks

Increasing employee engagement

Enabling marketers to expand target demographics

Increasing business capacity

A society that fails to invest in technological innovation fails to invest in its own future. In the wake of the global pandemic, governmental and financial support for new tech start-ups remains as important as ever.