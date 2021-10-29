If you keep your boiler well maintained, it is less likely to suffer malfunctions later down the line. It is always a terrible hassle when the boiler shuts down when the temperatures suddenly drop, this can be avoided.

Boiler insurance cover gives you peace of mind that should the worst happen you are covered – see more about it here.

Here are a few things you can do to keep your boiler running well and maximize its lifespan. These include:

1. Get an annual boiler service

When it comes to providing your boiler with the care it will need to outlive its expected lifespan, remember to apply some TLC. This will also improve the efficiency of your heat exchange. Boiler services should be carried out by an OFTEC-registered engineer who knows how to conduct a full inspection and service. This will give you an idea of what conditions your boiler is in and what you can do to prevent it from falling to disrepair.

2. Check your boiler pressure

To make sure that the heat is properly distributed throughout the house, it will be important to keep an eye on the pressure in your boiler system. You want to make sure that this reading is always within the manufacturer’s recommendations. If you notice that the reading is either too low or too high, you may need to call in the professionals before further damage is caused.

3. Bleed your radiators

If you notice that your radiators aren’t heating the rooms as they ought to, you may want to consider bleeding them. Air can become trapped within the radiator and this will lead to cold patches in the room and poor heat circulation throughout the house. When you bleed the radiators, you remove all the trapped air within the system and this allows for improved heating.

4. Ensure your boiler is well ventilated

Ventilation is the key to having a properly functioning boiler. If your boiler is housed in a cupboard there should be a minimum space of 700mm all the way around to ensure ‘breathing space.’ Make sure you keep all other objects that may be in the same closet well away from your boiler for best efficiency and home safety.

5. Check for any drips

If you see drips coming from the external pipe, or the overflow piper, this is a sign that your boiler is not functioning properly. If this happens, you will need to call in an engineer to help you set things straight.

6. Lag your pipes

As the temperatures begin to drop near the end of the year, it will be a good idea to keep your pies properly insulated. “Lagging” your pipes means that you will wrap them in insulation, like foam tubes, and this will prevent them from freezing over during the winter months. Even though this may seem like a fairly basic routine, if it is overlooked the problems can be costly to repair.

7. Check the boiler flame is blue

Your boiler flame should burn a clean and steady blue, if the flame begins to burn erratically with orange and yellow it could mean that carbon monoxide is seeping into your home. Make sure you have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector in your home to prevent such a catastrophe.