Did you decide to try trading and want to start from cryptocurrency? Or do you want to diversify your portfolio with crypto? In any case, Ether by Ethereum is a beneficial and safe choice. Keep on reading to learn more about how to buy it.

As of now, Ether is the second most well-known and liquid cryptocurrency on the market after Bitcoin. Most experts agree that it has a huge potential for growth in price. It is a valuable option for long-term investments for both novice and experienced traders.

So, where and how to buy Ethereum? The procedure is identical to buying any other asset, like currency or stock. Today, it is available for sale on almost every online exchange service.

To choose the most suitable platform, check its license, security measures, assortment of assets, functionality, fee policy, terms of use. Keep in mind that, over some time, you will probably decide to extend your portfolio, so it is better to find a service that offers a full range of popular cryptocurrencies. Also, make sure that the website or app is user-friendly and that you feel comfortable working with it. As for exact names, we recommend you choose from Coinbase, Binance, or Kraken.

Now, let us discuss the procedure:

1. Create an account on the service chosen.

2. Fill in the personal information to pass verification.

3. Make a deposit via a credit card, bank transfer, online wallet, or another available method.

4. Open the “Trade” tab and choose the cryptocurrency needed. Remember that you do not have to buy a whole coin if you cannot afford it ― start from a fraction. Type the sum you want to invest and complete a buy order.

5. After the purchase is made, it is safer to transfer your Ether to a crypto wallet protected by a private key.

In sum, Ether is a cryptocurrency with outstanding potential, but it is also characterized by significant volatility like most other cryptocurrencies. So, if you want to earn from it, be sure to constantly watch its price movements and track expert forecasts.