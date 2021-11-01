More business owners and entrepreneurs are going for the serviced office in recent times, especially in light of the pandemic and all the challenges it has brought forth. As a result, businesses nowadays are looking for a flexible solution for their office space requirements. The serviced office provides just that: one’s own personal and private business space that also comes with several perks, from reception staff on an as-needed basis to meeting/conference rooms by the hour, maintenance and cleaning staff, and a ready-to-use setup with the facilities and utilities every business needs. But whilst you may already know what serviced offices can provide, there’s still the matter of choosing the right one. Here, then, is how you can easily select the most ideal serviced office: factors to consider.

• Decide on the kind of serviced office you want

Most of us are familiar with the private serviced office, which means you can take advantage of a space that’s entirely your own whilst still having access to other businesses in the same building or area. But there are essentially two kinds of serviced offices: the co-working space and the above-mentioned private office.

The co-working space is popular with freelancers and entrepreneurs just starting, and it provides you with a shared space along with other entrepreneurs, but with your desk or workstation. On the other hand, a private office provides you with either a suite of rooms, a big room, or even a whole floor, depending on your needs. This offers a brilliant solution for those who want to have their own private space where they can work and meet clients but don’t want the hassle of managing the office in terms of applying for utilities, equipping meeting rooms, etc.

• Consider the location

When you’ve decided on the kind of serviced office you need, you should then consider the location. Simply put, the proper location can enhance your growth efforts, and it will also impact how clients see you. Moreover, it makes a difference in staff recruitment and dealing with suppliers and vendors. In other words, a central location in a busy area will often work best, and you would also want it to be easily accessed, whether via car or public transport. Does the location offer access to other amenities as well, such as gyms and cafeterias? Security is another top consideration, and you should also ask your potential serviced office provider if they offer security on the site after office hours.

Business space in Manchester, for example, is often an excellent choice, as it offers excellent transport links and networks and a broader range of talent from whom you can recruit future staff, not to mention a more prestigious address as well.

Think about the auxiliary services

Many businesses that choose a serviced office also do so because of the office’s auxiliary services. With more services, you have the chance to concentrate more on your activities rather than worry about various aspects like maintenance, reception, and so on.

That said, a provider that can offer more amenities like reception services, maintenance and cleaning services, rental services for office equipment like telephones, free parking, and security services would stand out better than one that doesn’t.