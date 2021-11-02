Cincinnati based private equity fund, founded by Mark Hauser, is pleased to announce the successful IPO of their investment in AirSculpt in partnership with Vesey Street Capital Partners

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2021 / HAUSER / — AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”), an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share (comprising 2,173,913 shares of common stock to be issued by the Company and 4,826,087 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders).

The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “AIRS” on October 29, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. AirSculpt® is patented body contouring technology only available at Elite Body Sculpture providing superior results while helping patients heal faster with significantly less bruising and trauma to the treated area.

AirSculpt® is a patented procedure developed by Aaron Rollins, M.D., founder of Elite Body Sculpture and cosmetic specialist in Beverly Hills. Dr. Rollins saw the need for a minimally invasive, virtually painless alternative to traditional fat removal procedures. He wanted to remove the fear and pain of fat removal by creating a technically advanced treatment delivered in a relaxed atmosphere. Today, the AirSculpt® procedure has been performed over 25,000 times.

Healthcare services focused private-equity firm, Vesey Street Capital Partners, acquired Elite Body Sculpture in 2019 with co-investment from Hauser Private Equity.

ABOUT ELITE BODY SCULPTURE

Elite Body Sculpture is a leading provider of minimally invasive body sculpting procedures. Through its proprietary AirSculpt™ technology, Elite Body Sculpture specializes in providing minimally invasive fat removal and fat transfer procedures. The procedure requires no needle, scalpel, stitches, or general anesthesia and provides for the shortest known recovery times in the industry. The company has headquarters in Miami, FL and procedures are currently provided across seven facilities in five states (CA, GA, IL, NY, and TX). For more information, please visit www.elitebodysculpture.com.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

VSCP is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated healthcare services sector and sourcing expertise. Specifically, VSCP specializes in middle market buyouts, with a focus on businesses with strong cash flow characteristics that create value for hospitals, physicians, and health insurers by enhancing efficiency, expanding productivity, reducing costs, and growing revenues. Since its inception, the firm has deployed approximately $450 million in capital, primarily as a control investor. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

ABOUT HAUSER PRIVATE EQUITY

Hauser Private Equity is a private equity fund manager and co-investor formed to invest throughout the lower-middle and middle markets via partnerships with control buyout funds and with managers of growth equity and special situations funds. Hauser Private Equity leverages the multi-industry expertise of its Limited Partners to identify targets, grow companies, and enhance returns. Hauser Private Equity was founded by Mark Hauser and Paul Swanson and is based in Cincinnati, OH, operating offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Chicago, IL.