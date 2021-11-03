Travelling outside country borders can be just as stressful as it can be fun, inspiring, and expensive. Leaving the iconic London skyscrapers to go see the Louvre in Paris or spend a week in Portugal’s iconic Porto could cost you more than you are willing to spend right now. Luckily, there are plenty of smart ways to save money while travelling abroad. If you have never tried shipping luggage internationally or opting for a last-minute flight, it might be time you did.

Without further ado, here are 5 helpful tips that should help you afford your upcoming international trip without too much hassle.

Look For Last-Minute, Budget Flights

If you have never taken the time to subscribe to a specialised flight comparison platform online that can send you real-time notifications whenever there’s a flight ticket sale that might be of interest, do it now. It’s free and it will help you keep close track of flight prices that you are looking to purchase. You could also look for a dedicated website that compares flights, including Webjet or Skyscanner.

Choose popular global budget airlines with a good reputation to make sure your transportation will cost as little as possible. Stay flexible if your schedule enables you to. This means you may need to be ready to up and leave in the middle of the week or on a Saturday evening.

You could also sign up for a travel newsletter online and wait for fresh flight deals to be popping periodically and way in advance. If you do not have a very tight itinerary or your travel dates are rather loose, this idea will help you come across some extremely attractive deals that should save you hundreds in airfare tickets.

Save Money On Airline Baggage Fees Using A Luggage Delivery Service

Hire a professional luggage delivery service that can safely transfer your most voluminous or heavy bags to the accommodation you plan on staying. This should help you save a lot of money on airfare, while also making sure your precious bags and the items in them will safely reach the destination. This is not always the case for commercial airline luggage transfer services. Plus, you could use the same service on your bag provided you plan on going on a shopping spree or buying something bulky or heavy that will cost you extra to check-in at the airport.

Search For Military Discount Flight Tickets

You could try using a military discount as lots of airlines do not usually charge checked luggage fees to members of the military, whether active or veterans. Companies like JetBlue enable active-duty members of the military as well as the family members accompanying them to carry two bags per individual whenever they are embarking on a leisure flight. The discounts are even more advantageous when a flight for duty is involved. Make sure you verify the airline’s luggage policy for service members and pack your military ID along to obtain the discount.

You could also look for additional military discounts when finding accommodation, buying museum or zoo admission tickets, or when eating at local restaurants at your destination. Students or the elderly who have retired also oftentimes benefit from similar discounts for a variety of services, so make sure to do your research before planning your itinerary.

Try To Check Smaller Bags Straight At The Gate

You could also save money when flying your bags to the destination by checking small rolling bags at the gate instead of the check-in area. When a flight is too full, the airlines may choose to provide free luggage check-in at the gate to create more room for all the passengers’ carry-on luggage. If you plan on packing a small rolling bag that is more optional than it is necessary for travelling, take a chance. As a side note, do keep in mind that this can be risky behaviour, as the bag will still need to comply with the standard requirements for carry-on baggage.

Adopt The “Living As The Locals” Mindset

Stretch your travel funds to the maximum by embracing the lifestyle of the locals in the area you wish to travel to. This includes doing your shopping at local grocery stores instead of tourist-dedicated boutiques or using local public transportation. If possible, stay at hostels or search for a friendly family of locals for a more affordable and authentic experience.

Invest in a cheap local SIM card and replace your regular SIM so you can save on those high international roaming fees and try to only rely on local WiFi at the hotel, Airbnb, or hotel.

Remember these smart tips next time you are ready to travel on a budget and thank yourself later.