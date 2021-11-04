Black Friday is the most awaited time of the year for shopping enthusiasts! With mega-discounts and deals on almost every brand, Black Friday brings a golden opportunity for shoppers to save considerable sums of money without compromising on the things they want to buy. Black Friday initiates on the midnight of 26th November every year and continues for a total of 24 hours.

Black Friday for Everyone

Whether you are a customer or a store, everyone gets a chance to participate in the Black Friday fiesta! If you are running a store or have a business of your own, you can sign up with websites that promotes Black Friday deals and will give you a chance to promote your business. This way you can reach out to wider audiences through an online platform! If you’re a shopaholic or just a regular customer looking for a chance to avail of great discounts, browse through multiple sites, filter out the categories and price range that suit your preferences, and make your purchase!

Making the most out of Black Friday

Just one day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for you to buy your holiday gifts, home appliances and fulfill whatever shopping desires you may have. Starting at midnight, the holiday usually initiates with customers lined outside of stores, eagerly waiting to get their hands on whatever discounted product appeals to them! Thanks to the internet, you can now experience Black Friday from the comfort of your home without completely recovering from your Thanksgiving Turkey coma. With a tremendous number of deals being offered everywhere, brands tend to cash in on this opportunity and attract customers. However, you need to be cautious about the validity of the offers.

25% of “Special” Offers Are Not Always Real

While it is a shopping fest for customers, brands also have to make the most out of this holiday. For this reason, some brands turn to sly tactics and hike up their prices in the days leading up to Black Friday. On average, a staggering increase of 21% was noticed in product prices before Black Friday. Therefore, when these products are put on sale, customers tend to fall under the false impression that they are being offered a discounted price when in reality, they are paying the actual price or more.

Utilizing Advanced and Smart Features to Look Out for Valid Black Friday Deals

While there is no doubt that Black Friday tends to be the cheapest day of the year for shopping enthusiasts, there are severe price fluctuations, and smart shoppers keep an eye out for these variations.

While most shoppers surf through their favorite brands to see what products they are offering at discounted prices, with shopping comparison sites like Price Runner, that bring you deals from multiple brands under one roof, you can find the product you desire and compare its price with that of other brands. This comparison will take you a step further in saving more significant amounts of money while shopping. One more thing to remember prior to making the purchase is to see if the product is in stock or not.

Ensuring Whether You Have Landed on A Fantastic Deal or Not

By following three simple steps, you can get your hands on the right deal. Firstly, locate the product you are interested in buying and scroll through the site to access its Price History. Secondly, once you have access to the Price History, choose a time period of your liking and filter out international prices if you want to. Extending the price history from the default three-month period will help you get a better idea of any sneaky price hikes made by the brand.

Lastly, if you are still determined to buy the product, the last step would entail ensuring the credibility of the store/brand you are buying from. For this, you can access select your retailer from the “Choose Retailer” option near the price graph of the product and gain compare it with other retailers, alongside gaining a more comprehensive idea of how the retailer works. Black Friday is one holiday you should not miss out on. However, the humungous discounts do not mean you let go of shopping cautiously and smartly! Keep these simple pointers in mind and make the most out of your Black Friday!